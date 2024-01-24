Billerica water search called off after man reported missing found at a home

A search of the Concord River in Billerica Wednesday evening was called off after the person reported missing was found safe at a cousin’s home, according to the town’s fire chief.

Billerica Fire Chief Robert Cole said the department launched boats in the area of a home near the river. Searchers found no evidence of anyone in the water, he said.

The man was later found at a relative’s home. He had never been in the water, a spokesman for Billerica police said.