Billerica water search called off after man reported missing found at a home

A search of the Concord River in Billerica Wednesday evening was called off after the person reported missing was found safe at a cousin’s home, according to the town’s fire chief.
Billerica Fire Chief Robert Cole said the department launched boats in the area of a home near the river. Searchers found no evidence of anyone in the water, he said.
The man was later found at a relative’s home. He had never been in the water, a spokesman for Billerica police said.
Still, the man was brought to the hospital for an evaluation, Cole said.
It is unclear if authorities will be looking into whether the call was a hoax.
The investigation is ongoing.
