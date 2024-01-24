Boston man pleads guilty to sexually trafficking 17-year-old; federal prosecutors seeking 12 year prison sentence

Leon Blount III entered his plea to three counts of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and prosecutors will recommend a prison term of between 132 and 144 months when he’s sentenced April 24, according to officials and court papers.

A 31-year-old Boston man pleaded guilty Wednesday to sexually trafficking a 17-year-old girl in 2022 in Massachusetts, New York, and Connecticut, and the government is seeking a sentence of up to 12 years behind bars, according to federal prosecutors and legal filings.

“Human trafficking is not just a crime; it is a profound violation of human dignity,” said Acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy in a statement. “The unimaginable harm inflicted upon victims is happening too frequently in our communities.”

Blount met the 17-year-old while she was living at a Lowell group home, authorities said, giving her alcohol and marijuana and recruiting her to travel out of state to engage in commercial sex between July and August of 2022.

During one New York trip in July of 2022, legal filings said, Blount directed the 17-year-old, identified as Jane Doe 2, and an 18-year-old, identified as Jane Doe 3, to walk an area in Brooklyn known for commercial sex called “the Blade.”

“Between on or about July 20, 2022, and July 31, 2022, there are texts between Jane Doe 2 and Blount in which they discuss Jane Doe 2′s presence on the Blade and the amount of money she has made performing commercial sex acts for sex buyers in that area,” authorities said in court papers.

On Aug. 8, 2022, an undercover law enforcement agent tried to contact the 17-year-old via a cell number for her that had been left on a web page advertising commercial sex, legal filings said.

“During the ensuing text message conversation, the person using Jane Doe 2′s cell phone number asked the undercover agent, ‘are u a police officer or affiliated with any law enforcement?’,” and the agent was told the teen was available for a “quick visit” costing $130, a half hour session costing $200, or an hour session at a rate of $300, according to court papers.

The phone number ultimately stopped responding to the agent, but law enforcement later tracked the 17-year-old and the 18-year-old to a multi-family residence in Lowell, records show.

On Aug. 8, 2022, a Lowell police officer who responded to the residence “noted that Jane Doe 2 and Jane Doe 3 appeared to be frightened, and Jane Doe 2 immediately used her cell telephone to call someone. Jane Doe 2 and Jane Doe 3 were transported to Lowell General Hospital.”

Blount had also directed the 17-year-old to perform commercial sex acts at hotels in Woburn and Hartford, Conn., Levy’s office said.

“Blount admitted today that he sought out and took advantage of a vulnerable young woman and limited her freedom,” said Michael J. Krol, special agent in charge for Homeland Security Investigations in New England, in a statement. “This is a pattern we see again and again with human traffickers. Today’s plea brings us another step closer to justice for those he victimized.”

