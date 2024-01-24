Near-freezing temps make for slippery morning commute

Near-freezing temperatures made for a slippery commute in some parts of Massachusetts Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service warned drivers to be careful of slick roads, especially in the western and central parts of the state.
“Be alert for slippery travel this morning!,” the weather service said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Temps near freezing may produce icy spots on roads, especially where light freezing drizzle occurs across the interior. Allow extra travel time!”
Forecasters said periods of light freezing drizzle will be possible until 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, and to use caution on untreated roadways and sidewalks.
In the Boston area, forecasters said there could be snow, rain, and freezing rain in the morning, followed by a chance of rain in the afternoon. It will be cloudy, with highs in the upper 30s.
At 5:54 a.m. it was 34 degrees at Logan International Airport in Boston, according to the weather service.
The weather service reported a fresh coating of snow in the parking lot of their office in Norton at midnight.
Looking ahead, forecasters said a nearby front will bring periods of rain into early Friday, followed by dry weather later Friday and Saturday.
“A potential coastal storm may bring rain, snow, or ice late Saturday night into Sunday night, perhaps lingering into Monday morning,” forecasters wrote. “Cold and dry conditions follow on Tuesday.”
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.