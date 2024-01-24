Brown, Yale, and other elite schools settle $104.5m in alleged price-fixing lawsuit

The lawsuit, which was initially filed in January 2022 in a US District Court in Illinois, alleged that 17 elite, private universities participated in “a price-fixing cartel” and colluded by fixing the size of financial aid packages. Each of the schools named were part of the 568 Presidents Group, an organization of schools that standardized “need-blind” financial aid practices.

PROVIDENCE — Two years after a class action lawsuit against a collection of elite colleges thrust the opaque world of college financial aid into the spotlight, five of the institutions have reached an agreement in court this week.

On Tuesday night, a new court filing showed that Brown, Yale, Columbia, Duke and Emory universities have collectively agreed to pay $104.5 million to settle the lawsuit that accused them of considering the financial viability of individual prospective students in their financial-aid decisions.

The suit was initially filed on behalf of five former undergraduates who attended some of the schools named in the suit. The complaint detailed how the the 568 Presidents Group developed one method that each of the colleges used to evaluate how much students must pay, with the intention of making similar aid offers to students. Although the schools shared the formulas, they were exempt from federal antitrust laws as long as the universities’ admissions processes were “need-blind.” That would mean they could not factor in whether an interested student was wealthy enough to pay.

The lawsuit claimed that the universities’ financial aid protocols were illegal, and that approximately 200,000 students were overcharged for nearly 20 years. If the universities competed over financial aid, the suit claimed, students could have received larger aid packages and ultimately would have spent less on their college attendance costs.

“It is past time for the presidents and governing bodies of the remaining defendants to stand up and do the right thing for their students and alumni, and resolve the overcharges to middle class and working class students that stemmed from the twenty years of collusion on financial aid by elite universities,” said Robert D. Gilbert, a partner of Gilbert Litigators & Counselors, one of the attorneys who represented the plaintiffs, in a statement sent to the Globe on Wednesday morning.

None of the universities that were part of Tuesday’s agreement admitted to any wrongdoing.

Brown, in a statement, claimed the suit does not have any merit, but that ongoing litigation would “divert significant resources from Brown’s focus on its core priorities.”

Brown spokesman Brian Clark said the university ended its participation with the 568 Presidents Group in 2012. The university’s participation in the consortium of higher education institutions was “lawful and consistent with the best interests of students at all times,” a university statement said Tuesday.

Brown agreed to pay $19.5 million to a settlement fund that will be distributed to eligible current and former students from the 17 defendant institutions. Emory and Yale will pay $18.5 million, Rice University will pay nearly $34 million, and Columbia and Duke agreed to pay $24 million each.

In August 2023, the University of Chicago agreed to pay $13.5 million to settle the suit. Vanderbilt has reached an agreement to settle, but the amount of that settlement has not been disclosed publicly or in court documents, said Ted Normand, a partner at Freedman Normand Friedland, and one of the lead counsel for the plaintiffs.

Other schools, including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Notre Dame, Northwestern, Johns Hopkins, the California Institute of Technology, the University of Pennsylvania, Cornell, and Georgetown are still in the middle of litigation.

The 568 Presidents Group, which was founded in 1998 in response to the Improving America’s School’s Act of 1994, was dismantled in November 2022.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.