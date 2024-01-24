Charles Fried, former US solicitor general and Harvard Law professor, dies at 88

He was President Reagan’s solicitor general from 1985 to 1989. Fried argued many important cases in state and federal courts, according to Harvard, including Daubert v. Merrell Dow Pharmaceuticals, in which the US Supreme Court set standards for allowing scientific expert testimony in federal courts.

Charles Fried, a former US solicitor general, associate justice of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, and conservative legal scholar who taught at Harvard Law School for decades, died on Tuesday, the university said. Fried, 88, joined the Harvard faculty in 1961 and would go on to teach thousands of students in areas such as First Amendment and contract law.

“Charles was a great lawyer, who brought the discipline of philosophy to bear on the hardest legal problems, while always keeping in view that law must do the important work of ordering our society and structuring the way we solve problems and make progress in a constitutional democracy,” Harvard Law School Dean John Manning said in a message to law school faculty.

Fried was an associate justice of the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts from 1995 to 1999.

Laurence Tribe, a longtime Harvard law professor, said he would always “treasure the memory of our friendship.”

Though conservative, Fried was also remembered for his openness. Tribe recalled how Fried argued “as Solicitor General for the overruling of Roe v Wade — but then having written an opinion piece arguing the other way a couple years ago.” Fried also voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, calling Donald Trump “a mean and vindictive bully, striking out in the crudest ways” in an opinion piece before the election that was published in The Boston Globe.

A full obituary will follow.