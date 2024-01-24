Prayer service being held for three slain Duxbury children on one-year anniversary of tragic deaths

“We unite in prayer for their parents, grandparents, and grieving family members, seeking solace and support for both first responders and community members impacted by this tragic loss,” the group said. “Your presence and heartfelt prayers on the first anniversary of their passing will bring comfort to the Clancy family and our extraordinary first responders.”

The organization, called With Love, From Duxbury, said via Facebook that the memorial service for the three Clancy siblings, 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan, is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Holy Family Duxbury parish on the 1-year anniversary of their deaths.

A nonprofit will hold a prayer service Wednesday night in Duxbury for three small children who were strangled to death there last year, allegedly by their mother in a tragic case that has shaken the community.

Lindsay Clancy, the 33-year-old mother of the deceased children, faces three counts of first-degree murder in Plymouth Superior Court for allegedly killing them on the night of Jan. 24, 2023, while her husband, Patrick, went out to run errands.

Clancy pleaded not guilty during her October arraignment at Tewksbury State Hospital, the state-run psychiatric treatment facility where she has been hospitalized since last spring.

In asking for Clancy to be held without bail, Plymouth Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague revealed during the hearing that seven medications were detected in blood samples drawn from Clancy a few hours after the attacks.

Clancy, a labor and delivery nurse, is accused of strangling the children with exercise bands in the basement of their home, while her husband was out for less than an hour to get medication and a takeout order.

Superior Court Judge William Sullivan ordered Clancy to remain hospitalized at the facility without bail, concluding she poses a serious risk of harming herself. The next hearing in the closely watched case is scheduled for March 26, records show. No trial date has been set.

In Wednesday’s Facebook announcement, the group With Love, From Duxbury recalled the joy the Clancy children brought to all who knew them.

“Amidst our collective sadness, let us find solace in the memories we hold dear,” the group said. “Cora’s nurturing affection, Dawson’s cheerful friendliness, and Callan’s effortless joy will forever live on in our hearts. Their love and light continue to guide us with each new day.”

The details Sprague shared about the prescription medications appeared to be aimed at challenging defense assertions that Clancy was overmedicated at the time of the killings. She was being treated for postpartum depression.

Tests found seven prescription drugs in Clancy’s blood: Three antidepressants, an antipsychotic, two sedatives, and an anticonvulsant medication, Sprague said. There were therapeutic levels of the sedatives and the anticonvulsant in Clancy’s system, she said, citing the grand jury testimony of Dr. Margarita Abi Zeid Daou, a psychiatrist hired by prosecutors.

The tests detected the antidepressant Trazodone at a level too low to have an effect on Clancy, Sprague said. It also turned up the presence of the antidepressant Amitriptyline, but couldn’t pinpoint how much Clancy had consumed, she said.

Remeron, an antidepressant, and Seroquel, an antipsychotic, were found in Clancy’s system at “peak levels,” Sprague said, meaning they would have been ingested about two hours before her blood was drawn at 8:15 p.m. She said that was a sign that Clancy consumed those medications after she allegedly strangled her children.

Daou told the grand jury that the most serious consequences for taking this combination of medications at the same dosages would be “cardiac arrest or coma,” Sprague said.

Daou “was asked if these medications in these amounts could cause a person to become violent. She said they did not,” Sprague said. Daou also testified that the combination of drugs taken by Clancy at the same doses wouldn’t cause psychosis, according to Sprague.

Four days before the fatal attacks, Clancy conducted an Internet search on her cellphone for the phrase, “can you treat a sociopath,” Sprague said.

Court records unsealed on Tuesday said Clancy also allegedly researched ways to kill on her cellphone before the slayings.

“She is a danger to herself and others. She planned these murders,” Sprague said. “She did so with deliberate premeditation and extreme atrocity and cruelty.”

Clancy’s lawyer, lawyer, Kevin Reddington, said during the October arraignment that his client has a “very, very, very good defense.”

He was joined at the arraignment by Paul D. Zeizel, a forensic psychologist who examined Clancy at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where she was treated shortly after the killings.

“She obviously had no reason to kill those three beautiful children so you have to ask yourself why. Why?” Reddington asked in court. “And when you ask yourself why and you consider all of these factors it’s readily apparent, I suggest, judge, that this woman was a troubled soul.”

Reddington said Clancy was “obviously suffering from postpartum depression” in the time before the killings. Patrick Clancy arranged for his parents and his in-laws to stay at the family home “for weeks” because she “was unable to function” and he had to work, Reddington said.

Patrick Clancy also shared his concerns about his wife’s regimen of psychiatric medications with a doctor, saying, “She’s a zombie,” Reddington said.

In December 2022, she wrote in a journal about experiencing “suicidal ideation” and shared her thoughts about harming herself and children with her husband, according to prosecutors.

She admitted herself to McLean Hospital in Belmont on Jan. 1, 2023 and was discharged on Jan. 5., and after leaving the facility, she did not write or discuss thoughts about harming herself or her children, Sprague said.

Karen Towers, a forensic psychologist, also addressed the court during the October hearing. Acting under court order, Towers said she interviewed Clancy by Zoom before the arraignment.

Clancy described herself as “unbearably depressed,” Towers said, and has been experiencing “intrusive thoughts and flashbacks” on a daily basis.

