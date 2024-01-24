Claudine Gay’s departure as Harvard president only adds fuel to conservative attacks on schools and universities

“This is just the beginning,” said New York Republican Representative and Harvard alum Elise Stefanik, who has taken credit for Gay’s resignation and vowed to continue efforts to “expose the rot in our most ‘prestigious’ institutions.”

The Harvard president’s resignation over her clumsy answer at a congressional hearing on campus antisemitism, and subsequent plagiarism revelations, has only added fuel to the conservative crusade to wreak havoc with the nation’s schools and universities .

Those like her who would turn back the clock on the gains of the civil rights era and beyond will not rest until they replace, with their own retrograde ideology, the liberal values with which they claim our classrooms are infested. In their minds, they are holy crusaders against “wokeism,” critical race theory, and diversity and equity and inclusion, or DEI.

In their fever dreams, diversity and merit are mutually exclusive, tolerance and morality are incompatible, and a full telling of our history makes patriotism impossible. On this last one, witness GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s ridiculous claim that “America has never been a racist country.”

It is not just a destructive ideology, but a potent political weapon for a Republican Party almost entirely devoid of ideas. It’s easier to convince discontented white Americans that Black and brown people are gaining unfair advantages over them than to explain the decades of malign policies that left them behind.

Sunday’s New York Times report on one of the anti-DEI army’s most powerful battalions lays it all out: a coordinated campaign, centered on the conservative Claremont Institute in California, to do away with diversity programs in schools and colleges across the country. That effort spread to more than 20 states last year.

Documents and emails obtained by the Times reveal leaders who don’t just want to eradicate what they see as liberal indoctrination, but to replace it with their own. They bay about how this is all about free speech – the same ideal Gay was awkwardly trying to respect when she appeared before Congress – but their private communications give the lie to their public posturing.

The “Right argues that we want nonpolitical education,” wrote Claremont chairman and big Republican donor Thomas Klingenstein. “No we don’t. We want our politics.”

And their politics are right out of the 1950s, according to the documents: They believe patriarchy makes for a healthy society, in criminalizing homosexuality, and that the scourge of feminism prompted working women to entrust their children to nannies from “the low IQ 3rd world.”

This is the worldview that animated the congressional hearing that led to the resignations of Gay and another university president. It was supposed to be about rising antisemitism on campus, but Gay’s interrogators kept veering into questions on diversity on campus.

After all, they have elections to win. Republicans are hoping DEI hysteria will bring back suburban women who have been turned off because of abortion restrictions the GOP wrought. And all too many people at the state and local level are willing to help them in that project – even around here.

They have attacked Maine Governor Janet Mills over what kids are taught in her state’s public schools, according to the Times; education officials in New Hampshire have approved the use of videos from PragerU — a conservative group that masquerades as an online university but is actually a purveyor of reactionary viewpoints and misinformation, with founder Dennis Prager freely admitting his aim is to indoctrinate children with his ideology.

“What is the bad of our indoctrination?” he said at a convention hosted by Moms For Liberty, the conservative group behind book bans across the country – including here.

The Claremont schemers have fellow travelers – some of them true believers – parroting their rhetoric in Pembroke, Dedham, Marblehead, and Stoughton. So far, their efforts to shift school policy have mostly been beaten back by parents and students who see tolerance and accuracy as essential to a decent education.

Massachusetts has largely resisted the cynical strategy Republicans hope will help win back the presidency this year.

But there are 49 other states, aren’t there?

