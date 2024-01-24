DA Hayden to launch Suffolk Country Animal Cruelty Task Force

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden and other officials plan to announce the first-ever Animal Cruelty Task Force for the county on Wednesday, in an effort to help law enforcement refine its approach to investigating the troubling crime.

A briefing on the task force is slated for 11 a.m. at the Animal Rescue League Care & Adoption Center in Boston, Hayden’s office said in a statement.

“The task force will centralize the various agencies involved in animal abuse cases into a group of designated individuals with animal law knowledge,” the statement said. “This streamlined approach will improve information flow, create a more proficient understanding of animal cruelty investigations and prosecutions, and identify necessary legislative improvements to the state’s animal protection laws.”