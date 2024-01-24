DA Hayden to launch Suffolk Country Animal Cruelty Task Force

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden and other officials plan to announce the first-ever Animal Cruelty Task Force for the county on Wednesday, in an effort to help law enforcement refine its approach to investigating the troubling crime.
A briefing on the task force is slated for 11 a.m. at the Animal Rescue League Care & Adoption Center in Boston, Hayden’s office said in a statement.
“The task force will centralize the various agencies involved in animal abuse cases into a group of designated individuals with animal law knowledge,” the statement said. “This streamlined approach will improve information flow, create a more proficient understanding of animal cruelty investigations and prosecutions, and identify necessary legislative improvements to the state’s animal protection laws.”
Hayden will be joined by Dr. Edward Schettino, president and chief executive officer of the Animal Rescue League; MSPCA-Angell President Neal Litvack; representatives from the Boston, Chelsea, Winthrop and Revere police departments and animal control units; officials with State Police, Mass. Environmental Police, and the state Department of Agriculture, according to the statement.
Notable recent cases in Suffolk County have included the owner of a now-defunct Southie dog training and boarding business who was charged in May with allegedly abusing three canines; a Revere man charged in September with allegedly stabbing a dog to death and assaulting his female roommate; a woman charged in November with allegedly hitting her dog near Boston Common; and a man charged that same month after allegedly keeping a badly decomposing dog in a Chelsea apartment strewn with feces.
“This is another tragic case of a pet suffering because its owner did not take some simple, humane steps like bringing the dog to a local shelter or a rescue organization,” Hayden, a dog owner, said at the time of the Chelsea arrest. “Pets bring many joys but they also bring many responsibilities, and the lack of responsibility here is heartbreaking.”
