Teen hospitalized after headstone fell on her leg in Beverly cemetery

A 17-year-old girl was taken to a hospital Tuesday night in Beverly after a headstone fell on her leg, police said.

Police responded to a medical call at St. Mary’s Cemetery on Brimbal Avenue around 7 p.m. Tuesday, and found the injured teenager with the headstone on top of her leg, officials said. The gravestone was 3-feet high and 4-feet wide, authorities said.

Officers lifted and removed the headstone, and she was taken to Beverly Hospital, said Officer Mike Boccuzzi of the Beverly police department. Her current condition is unknown,