Judge pushes back hearing for Mass. Air National Guardsman accused of leaking top secret information

The order entered Wednesday in US District Court in Boston means the next hearing in the case, initially scheduled for Feb. 9, is now slated for March 4, records show.

A federal judge on Wednesday granted a prosecution request to push back the next hearing in the high-profile case against Jack D. Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking top secret military information online, while the government continues providing classified evidence to the defense team for review, legal filings show.

“To date, the government has made four productions of classified discovery,” prosecutors wrote. “The government has also reproduced certain of the classified productions in a searchable format at the request of the defense.”

Discovery refers to evidence that prosecutors must provide defense counsel prior to trial. The government said it expects to provide additional classified discovery evidence to Teixeira’s defense team in the coming weeks.

“Because classified discovery is still ongoing, the parties believe that it is premature to set any deadlines under the Classified Information Procedures Act, and a continuance of the pretrial conference is warranted,” prosecutors wrote.

Teixeira, 22, of Dighton, stands accused of leaking hundreds of documents containing classified military information about the Ukraine war and other highly sensitive intelligence matters on Discord, a social media platform popular with gamers. He’s been in custody since his arrest in April and has pleaded not guilty to six counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information in violation of the Espionage Act. A trial date hasn’t been set.

In a September ruling denying Teixeira’s request to overturn an order keeping him jailed pending trial, Judge Indira Talwani cited an FBI affidavit that alleges he sent messages on Discord expressing support for a potential terrorist attack at the World Cup and wrote, “If I had my way I’d kill a [expletive] ton of people ... Seriously I would be forcibly culling the weak minded.”

The defense downplayed the government’s concern about the messages, writing in court filings that Teixeira’s concerns “were shared primarily among teenagers on a forum dedicated to war/combat-based videogames.”

Teixeira’s lawyers argued that the government has failed to show that Teixeira “has an actual ideological desire to harm others” and urged the judge to release him on bail with restrictions, including that he live with his father, not possess any weapons, and stay off the internet.

“The court recognizes that Teixeira has never acted on or been accused of acting on any of his threats of violence,” Talwani wrote in denying his request for bail. “Nonetheless, the court cannot ignore Teixeira’s documented interest in mass shootings, his expressed desire for violence when communicating on social media, and his ability to carefully marshal his words when seeking to convince others to trust him.”

Teixeira allegedly moved classified documents from Otis Air National Guard Base on Cape Cod while working as a cyber-defense operations journeyman assigned to the 102nd Intelligence Wing.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

