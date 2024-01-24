Authorities seize 2 phones from Karen Read, move to monitor ‘Turtleboy’ blogger’s conversations with lawyer, according to prosecutor

“We are looking into any involvement Karen Read might have in that,” Mello, a Fall River attorney working with the Norfolk district attorney’s office, said in an interview.

Special prosecutor Kenneth Mello confirmed that State Police had seized two cell phones from Read on Wednesday in connection with the witness-intimidation cases Mello has brought against Kearney, who is in jail.

The court cases swirling around the death of a Boston police officer in Canton took several new turns on Wednesday, when police seized two phones from murder defendant Karen Read and a special prosecutor filed what he acknowledged was an “extraordinary” request to monitor “Turtleboy” blogger Aidan Kearney’s conversations with his lawyer.

Also on Wednesday, Mello filed a motion in Norfolk Superior Court alleging that after Kearney was sent to jail in December, his defense attorney Timothy J. Bradl misrepresented a woman as another lawyer helping Kearney. That, Mello claimed, allowed Kearney and the woman, who Mello described as a “minion” of Kearney, to have unmonitored communication in an effort to coordinate “continued harassment online.”

“That’s a false statement made to jail authorities to allow Mr. Kearney to have unrestricted, unmonitored access,” Mello said in an interview.

In the motion, Mello sought what he acknowledged was an “extraordinary and perhaps unprecedented” step: asking the judge to appoint an independent party to monitor communications between Kearney and Bradl and report back to the court

The goal, the filing states, would be “to ensure that Attorney Bradl is not making his telephone available to third parties or is not engaging in communications with the Defendant that will be transmitted to third parties in yet another attempt to circumvent the security restrictions identified above.”

Mello is seeking to bar Kearney from using any means of electronic communication while in jail, including the use of electronic tablets prisoners in Massachusetts can have access to following a rule change last year. Mello also asks for Bradl to pay $10,000 in sanctions.

In an interview, Bradl said he didn’t mean to mislead anybody, and simply was incorrect about the woman, who was volunteering for a civil law firm that was aiding Kearney. Bradl provided the Globe with a copy of a letter from a New York law firm identifying the woman as one of three people who were assisting as legal-aid volunteers.

Aidan Kearney(right) conferred with his attorney, Timothy Bradl, in Norfolk Superior Court, in December. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

“It was an honest mistake,” Bradl said Wednesday night. He said he would have gained nothing through such a ruse, because, “If I knew at the time, I would have certainly properly characterized her as a paralegal, and would have asked that her calls be under the umbrella of the legal team anyway.”

Bradl said Mello’s filing was “the latest line these people are willing to cross in trying to destroy everyone and anyone associated with criticizing them for their conduct on the Read and Kearney prosecutions.”

Judge Debra A. Squires-Lee is scheduled to hold a hearing on the motion at noon Friday, according to online court records.

Read is accused of backing a car into her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, during a snowstorm outside the Canton home of a fellow police officer early on Jan. 29, 2022, after a night of drinking. She has pleaded not guilty.

Attorneys for Read assert that she was framed and claim O’Keefe, 46, was beaten in the basement of the home and that the family’s dog injured O’Keefe’s right arm during the struggle.

Driven by the dueling narratives, the case has drawn national attention. Kearney, a blogger from Holden who’s also known as “Turtleboy,” has advocated for Read’s innocence and published hundreds of posts about what he deems the “Canton Coverup.”

Kearney was indicted last month on 16 charges after Mello alleged Kearney had used his platform to harass and intimidate people involved in the Read case, leading to some in-person confrontations. Kearney has pleaded not guilty and said his actions are protected by the First Amendment.

A judge revoked Kearney’s bail the day after Christmas after he was arraigned on further charges, this time of domestic assault and battery and witness intimidation. He has pleaded not guilty to those counts, and has remained in jail since.

Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com. Follow him @cotterreporter.