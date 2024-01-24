The LaSalle-ification of the Biden campaign

Mike Donilon, who grew up in Providence, graduated from LaSalle Academy, and has been a top adviser to Biden since the 1980s, is moving from the White House to Wilmington, Del., to become the Biden campaign’s chief strategist.

While voters spent the day writing in Biden’s name, his campaign made a significant change that has a crucial tie to Rhode Island.

The New Hampshire primaries went pretty much as expected on Tuesday, with President Joe Biden easily winning on the Democratic side despite not appearing on the ballot, and former president Donald Trump cruising past Nikki Haley to stay in the driver’s seat for the GOP nomination.

Donilon keeps a notoriously low profile, but my colleague Jess Bidgood and I wrote in 2021 that he “shepherds and fortifies the president’s message to the outside world while keeping the White House internally focused on what matters most to Biden as it navigates the fractious politics of a nation in crisis.”

He grew up around politics and prayer in South Providence, his mother rising to be head of the clerical workers’ union in the city and his father serving as president of the Providence School Board (until he was forced out of the job after a bitter feud with none other than Buddy Cianci).

One of Donilon’s brothers, Tom, was national security advisor to president Barack Obama. Another, Terrence, is the spokesman for the Archdiocese of Boston.

While Mike has always been close to Biden, his expertise with polling and political messaging has led to stints on the campaigns of everyone from Bill Clinton to US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, who credits Donilon with helping him craft the strategy to defeat Republican senator Lincoln Chafee in 2006 even though Chafee was considered more popular than Whitehouse on Election Day.

As for what he’ll be doing on Biden’s reelection, Donilon will focus on messaging and paid media strategy, according to Politico.

Stepping back, there’s a growing list of interesting Rhode Island connections to the Biden campaign.

On Tuesday, I wrote about Tolulope Kevin Olasanoye, who is now leading the Georgia Democratic Party. Add in Patty Socarras, who announced last week that she is leaving her role as Mayor Brett Smiley’s communications director to work on Biden’s campaign in Arizona.

Combine those names with Donilon, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, and brand new US Representative Gabe Amo, who left the White House to run for Congress, and Rhode Island might just be Wilmington North.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him @danmcgowan.