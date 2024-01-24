Boston man sentenced to 22 years in prison on child porn charges for luring 13-year-old girl over TikTok

He had pleaded guilty in October to one count of receipt of child pornography by a recidivist (repeat offender), the statement said.

Hector Acevedo, 33, of Jamaica Plain, was also sentenced to five years of supervised release, prosecutors said in a statement.

A Level 3 sex offender was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison Wednesday for posing as a teenager on TikTok to lure a 13-year-old girl into sending him nude pictures of herself, l, according to the US Attorney’s office.

Acevedo had previously been convicted and sentenced to five to seven years in prison for a litany of child and sexual exploitation offenses in 2018.

Mere months after his release from prison, Acevedo posed as a 17-year-old boy on TikTok and asked the girl for her phone number, according to Levy’s office.

He then began texting the victim and coerced her into sending him nude images of herself and engaging in sexual conduct over video chat. He also asked for the victim’s address, but she did not give it to him, according to the statement.

Acevedo also solicited more children across other social media platforms, all while pretending to be a pre-teen or teenage girl, and asked them for child sexual abuse material.

The case was prosecuted as a part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice to combat child exploitation and abuse.

