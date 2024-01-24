Two men charged in connection with mailbox and other explosions in four Mass. towns

Asselin was arraigned on weapons of mass destruction, secrete, throw, launch, place explosives, vandalizing property, conspiracy, and possessing an incendiary device. He was issued a $10,000 cash bail and ordered to stay away and have no contact with the victim, according to the prosecutors.

Nathan Asselin, 19, of Sturbridge and Camron Lamarche, 19, of Southbridge were arraigned in Dudley District Court, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr.’s office.

Two men were arrested Wednesday in connection with explosions in mailboxes and other outdoor locations on New Year’s Eve in four different Mass. towns, according to officials and court documents.

Lamarche was arraigned on possessing an incendiary device and conspiracy. He was issued $1,000 cash bail and was also ordered to stay away and have no contact with the victim, authorities said.

Both men are due back in court on Feb. 23.

The series of explosions were caused by “destructive devices” in the towns of Brookfield, Holland, Monson, and Sturbridge, officials said.

A joint investigation by the Monson Police Department, Brookfield Police Department, Holland Police Department, Sturbridge Police Department, and the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office led to the charges against the two men, according to a statement released Wednesday.

Around 2:12 a.m. on Dec. 31, witnesses in Sturbridge reported hearing a “loud bang” in the area of New Boston Road. Police said a metal mailbox on New Boston Road was “blown to pieces and spread to the residence across the street,” a police report filed in Dudley District Court stated.

After reviewing security footage of a nearby home, police identified what looked like an older model of a red Ford Explorer with no lights on driving on the road around 2:13 a.m., the report stated.

In Brookfield, on Town Farm Road a resident reported their mailbox was “blown up.” Down the street, another resident of Town Farm Road stated their “garbage barrel was blown up.”

Authorities also identified other explosions in the areas of Sturbridge Road in Holland and Boston Road E in Monson.

According to a police report, Asselin told police, “it was New Years and we were country boys doing dumb (expletive).” He allegedly said he made approximately 50 homemade explosion devices, the report stated.

Devices were found at the home of one of Asselin’s friends, the police report said.

“The items were seized, documented, and later destroyed for safety,” police said in the report.













Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.