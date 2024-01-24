Maine governor, attorney general announce bill to grant subpoena power to panel investigating Lewiston shooting

It would also allow the commission to appeal to the Maine Superior Court should anyone refuse to comply.

The bill, which is backed by the state Senate president, speaker of the house, and Senate and House minority leaders, would “ensure that the Commission has the tools it needs to fully and effectively discharge its critical mission of determining the facts of the tragedy in Lewiston,” Mills and Frey said in a statement.

Maine Governor Janet Mills and Attorney General Aaron Frey on Wednesday announced emergency legislation to grant subpoena power to the independent commission charged with investigating law enforcement’s response to the October mass shootings in Lewiston.

Governor Janet Mills announced the formation of the commission just days after the shooting, as questions continued to mount about how multiple warnings about Army reservist Robert R. Card II did not prevent him from carrying out his assault on a bowling alley and a bar in Maine’s second-largest city, which left 18 dead.

At its first meeting, later that month, the commission requested subpoena power to request documents and compel individuals to testify, but that request required approval by the Maine Legislature, which did not return to session until earlier this year.

Mills and Frey indicated their support just minutes after the commission’s first meeting ended, promising at the time to “do all we can” to provide the body with whatever tools it needs to find and assess the facts of law enforcement’s response to and the events leading up to the deadliest shooting in Maine’s history.

The emergency bill would go into effect immediately upon receiving two-thirds of the vote in Maine’s House of Representatives and Senate. It’s not clear, though, when exactly that vote will take place.

The bill is slated to be reviewed by the state House of Representatives during its Thursday session. Once it is referred to committee, it will undergo a public hearing.

“We know that the Legislature shares the goal of understanding the facts in an independent, nonpartisan manner, are grateful for the bipartisan support of the four legislative leaders, and hope the Legislature will quickly approve the measure,” Mills and Frey said in the statement.

The bill comes as the commission prepares to meet for a second time Thursday morning, when it is expected to hear from members of the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Department. The department has faced sharp criticism for its handling of warnings it received about Card’s mental state in the weeks leading up to the shooting.

A Sagadahoc deputy conducted a wellness check on Card on Sept. 15 after the department received letters and statements from Card’s family and fellow Army Reservists, who warned that Card was “going to snap” and may “commit a mass shooting.”

When Card could not be found at his trailer, Sheriff Joel Merry issued an “attempt to locate” alert, known as a File 6, a decision later heavily scrutinized by national media, local politicians, and other law enforcement officials.

Though Merry’s message was sent to every law enforcement office in the state, it was one of dozens of File 6 alerts that came through the teletype wires that day. State and local law officials across Maine told the Globe that File 6 reports like the one Merry sent out are common and rarely trigger a response on their own. They denote a missing person, according to a rundown of classifications provided by the Maine State Police Department.

Though the department is scheduled to appear at the commission’s Thursday meeting, a list of specific attendees has not been released.

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him @dekool01.