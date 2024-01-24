Man, 76, arrested in connection with alleged stabbing in Manchester, N.H.

Police located the 69-year-old man outside the property, and he told them 76-year-old Robert Hardy, who he knows, had stabbed him multiple times, the statement said.

The violent episode unfolded around 5:20 p.m. when officers were called to 259 Central St. for a reported stabbing, Manchester police said in a statement.

A 76-year-old man was arrested Monday in Manchester, N.H. for allegedly stabbing another man in the torso, prompting the 69-year-old victim to flee from a building and take shelter in his car, according to police.

Authorities didn’t indicate what had touched off the altercation.

The man “was able to leave the building and get in his car” before later identifying Hardy as his assailant when police showed up, the release said. The man was taken to an area hospital for injuries that were not considered life threatening, according to police.

“Police could make phone contact with Hardy, but he initially refused to come outside,” the statement said. “After some time, officers were able to calm Hardy down.”

They eventually took him into custody on charges of attempted murder and resisting arrest, officials said.

“It was also determined that Hardy was a convicted felon and was subsequently charged with Felon in Possession of a Dangerous Weapon,” the statement said.

Arraignment information wasn’t immediately available.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.