Maps: Breaking down the results of the New Hampshire primary, town-by-town

Because undeclared New Hampshire voters are allowed to vote in either party’s primary, turnout in the Republican race vastly exceeded the number of registered Republicans in the state. This year, it also exceeded turnout from recent Republican primaries. So far, with about 92 percent of the vote counted as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, about 115,028 votes were counted in the largely non-competitive Democratic primary, and almost three times as many — 310,091 — were counted in the Republican primary.

With voting complete and counting largely finished in New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary, a few key themes are beginning to emerge from the results. Below, explore town-by-town maps that show what we learned from the race for the Republican presidential nomination.

Trump’s support in 2016 vs. 2024

In a much more crowded 2016 field, Trump dominated in the New Hampshire Republican primary in by 2016 defeating his closest rival, former Ohio governor John Kasich, by about 20 points. This time around, Trump came away with a larger piece of the overall vote share — 54 percent — but won the state by about 11 points.

His support in 2016 was widespread, winning all but a handful of towns. In 2024, a clear regional difference emerged, with Haley flipping Portsmouth and the many of communities surrounding it. In fact, Trump won Portsmouth by four points in 2016 but lost it in 2024 by 23 points. Haley also performed well in the state capital of Concord, (won by Trump in 2016) and in many of the towns in the White mountains region of the state.

It’s important to keep in mind that in 2016, there were two competitive primary races with both major party nominations wide open, meaning some undeclared voters who voted in the Democratic primary in 2016 may have chosen to cast a ballot in the Republican primary in 2024.

Where Trump performed vs. Haley

The flood of undeclared voters opting to cast ballots in the Republican primary appears to have benefited Haley: Exit polls from CNN found 7 in 10 Haley voters were undeclared, while 7 in 10 Trump voters were registered Republicans.

Beyond party affiliation, exit polls conducted on Tuesday found some stark differences between voters for the two candidates. Generally, Trump voters were conservative compared to Haley voters, who skewed more independent. But there were also divides among educational lines, with two thirds of non-college educated voters backing Trump, according to CNN, and about 60 percent of college educated voters supporting Haley.

According to the CNN exit poll, Trump had broad support among all age groups, but his strongest showing was among voters 18-29, a group he won by 22 points. The poll’s sample of Black, Latino, and Asian voters was too small to report results among those subgroups.

A note of caution on exit polling: Like all polling, it’s not a perfect science. Similar to polls taken ahead of election day, the results may be plagued by non-response bias and other factors.

Fun fact: Several ties

On the Republican side, there were two dead ties in the small towns of Madison and Sharon, where Haley and Trump each received the same number of votes. And on the Democratic side, the only two Democratic voters who cast ballots in the township of Wentworth’s Location (population 13) wrote in different candidates, resulting in (technically) another tie.





