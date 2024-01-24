Healey releases $58 billion budget plan, with extra money for T and cuts elsewhere

Her plan would use portions of $1.3 billion officials project to raise from the state’s so-called millionaires tax to beef up funding at the T, including adding an additional $127 million into the agency’s operating budget and dedicating $45 million to realize a plan to cut fares for low-income riders.

The sweeping legislation begins to detail several pledges Healey made last week in her State of the Commonwealth speech to ramp up spending on transportation and education even as revenue projections sag and officials say they may not have enough money to cover exploding costs in the state’s emergency shelter system.

Governor Maura Healey on Wednesday unveiled a $58 billion budget plan that would pour tens of millions more dollars into the MBTA and pump new money into child care, but also slash $1 billion elsewhere to help cover a proposed spending increase.

Advertisement

All told, the T would receive at least $359 million in direct assistance or other state help, not including what it takes from its portion of the state sales tax.

Hundreds of millions more would flow from money generated by the surtax toward child care to help realize Healey’s plan to spread an additional $590 million more to the industry.

But in crafting her budget plan Healey also has to navigate increasing fiscal pressure. Her proposal relies on roughly $200 million less in revenue from the current fiscal year, and bumps spending by roughly $1.6 billion, not including costs covered by money from the millionaires tax. That roughly 3 percent spending jump, Healey aides say, would be the lowest year-over-year spending growth in a half-decade.

In a statement, Healey called the proposal “responsible and forward-looking.”

”It protects taxpayer dollars while also making crucial investments to lower costs for people,” the first-term Democrat said.

Advertisement

Healey has said she would not pursue tax or fee increases to fund her spending proposal. Instead, her administration said it littered its proposal with about $1 billion in cuts, in some cases slashing line items and in others, trimming what otherwise would have been even bigger spending jumps. That includes a plan to close the state’s oldest men’s prison, a medium-security facility in Concord, which would save $16 million and require the state to transfer about 300 men to other facilities.

The governor also proposes tapping more than $1.2 billion in new revenue streams. Her administration wants to redirect money that would flow elsewhere, such as using $375 million that would otherwise go to the state’s savings account.

Officials also want to use hundreds of millions of dollars in extra funds the Legislature had set aside for K-12 and early education spending, helping fuel $715 million in one-time funding to balance the budget.

To generate more money, Healey’s plan proposes allowing the state lottery to sell its products online, which her administration projects would bring in $75 million in new revenue.

The budget proposal would cover the fiscal year beginning July 1, and would need legislative approval to take effect.

The ebb-and-flow nature of the plan reflects the state’s darkening fiscal clouds. Healey this month slashed $375 million from the current budget amid underperforming tax collections, and officials now project the state will take in less tax revenue next fiscal year than they had planned for the current one.

Advertisement

State officials are also juggling unprecedented costs in the state’s emergency shelter system, where waves of arriving migrants have overwhelmed the program. Healey is proposing to spend $325 million out of next year’s budget — the same as this year — but her administration believes costs next year will ultimately reach $915 million.

On Wednesday, she filed a separate plan she’s teased for weeks that calls for using nearly $900 million out of a surplus spending account to cover costs for both this fiscal year and next.

But even that, Healey aides acknowledge, may not be enough to keep pace. State officials project they’ll still have a roughly $91 million spending gap even if lawmakers embrace her plan, toward which some leaders have already shown reluctance.

The governor’s plan also relies on slicing the number of people covered by the state’s Medicaid program, known as MassHealth. It projects a $20.3 billion budget for the program — the single largest cost in the budget — with roughly 2 million people enrolled. That would be about 300,000 fewer people than a year ago.

The budget proposal accounts for at least $900 million in revenue officials say will be carved out by the sweeping tax relief plan Healey signed in October.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him @mattpstout.