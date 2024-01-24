fb-pixelMassachusetts' MCI Concord prison to close Summer 2024 Skip to main content

Concord prison, the state’s oldest men’s prison, to close by this summer, officials say

By Ivy Scott Globe Staff,Updated January 24, 2024, 20 minutes ago
An aerial view of MCI Concord prison in Concord, which opened in 1878 and is oldest state prison for men in Massachusetts.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The Massachusetts Department of Correction plans to close its medium security men’s prison in Concord by this summer, state officials said Wednesday.

The prison population in Massachusetts is at its lowest in 35 years, according to the state. And the Concord facility is currently operating at 50 percent capacity, officials said.

The Department of Correction plans to transfer the roughly 300 men still incarcerated at the prison, as well as correctional officers, to other facilities throughout the remainder of this fiscal year, with the intention of completing all all transfers by or before September.

In a statement, state officials said the decision is reflective of the Department of Correction’s “ongoing efforts to enhance operational efficiency, advance cost-saving solutions, and deepen investments in programming and services.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her @itsivyscott.

