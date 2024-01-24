Concord prison, the state’s oldest men’s prison, to close by this summer, officials say

The Massachusetts Department of Correction plans to close its medium security men’s prison in Concord by this summer, state officials said Wednesday.

The prison population in Massachusetts is at its lowest in 35 years, according to the state. And the Concord facility is currently operating at 50 percent capacity, officials said.

The Department of Correction plans to transfer the roughly 300 men still incarcerated at the prison, as well as correctional officers, to other facilities throughout the remainder of this fiscal year, with the intention of completing all all transfers by or before September.