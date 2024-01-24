Republicans win 2 seats in N.H. House, with voter turnout boost from presidential primary

Once those representatives-elect are sworn in, Republicans will hold 200 seats in the House, while Democrats hold 195, independents hold three, and two seats remain vacant.

Voters in Coos County District 1 elected Sean C. Durkin of Northumberland, and voters in Coos County District 6 elected Michael P. Murphy of Gorham, according to unofficial results.

Republicans won two special elections Tuesday for seats in the New Hampshire House, expanding their narrow margin in the 400-member chamber, thanks partly to a boost from the presidential primary.

Representative Ross Berry of Manchester, who serves as vice chairman of the Committee to Elect House Republicans, credited campaign staffers for former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley and former president Donald J. Trump for running “monstrous turnout games” that helped to drive GOP voters to the polls.

Advertisement

“Their fierce competition helped us win,” Berry said.

While the seat Durkin won had been held by a Republican, the seat Murphy won had been held by a Democrat, so Tuesday’s wins gave the GOP a marked improvement in their effort to push back against a series of Democratic special election victories.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Representative Laura Telerski of Nashua, who chairs the NH House Democratic Victory Campaign Committee, expressed pride in the campaigns Democratic candidates Cathleen Fountain and Edith Tucker ran in Coos County districts 1 and 6, respectively. The election results represent high GOP turnout because of the presidential primary and don’t reflect either campaign’s operations, she said.

“As we have said before, as soon as the Republicans set the calendar for this race, we knew the deck would be stacked against us,” Telerski said. “Both women have a long-standing dedication to public service, and they both stepped up to the task.”

Telerski said Democrats “are still on the brink of the majority,” with a well-funded caucus operation looking ahead to the November election.

Advertisement

In addition to the two special elections in Coos County, the Democrats had contested primaries Tuesday for special elections in Strafford and Rockingham counties. By running multiple candidates in these races, the Democrats ensured the special general elections in these districts wouldn’t also coincide with the presidential primary. Those races will be decided March 12.

This story first appeared in Globe NH | Morning Report, our free newsletter focused on the news you need to know about New Hampshire, including great coverage from the Boston Globe and links to interesting articles from other places. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.





Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.