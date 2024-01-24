R.I. receives $81m federal grant for highway connection to Quonset Business Park

The grant, which will fund the completion of a link allowing direct travel between I-95 and Route 4 in all directions, is part of the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America Grant, also known as an INFRA grant. Funding will also go toward the creation of three ramps that will improve access for truck and freight operators approaching Quonset Business Park, a major industrial park that is home to more than 200 companies and 14,000 jobs, and “one of the state’s busiest junctions for commercial and passenger traffic,” according to the press release.

The R.I. Department of Transportation has received an $81 million federal grant to construct a new highway connection between Quonset Business Park and Interstate 95, that avoids local roads.

The INFRA grant was secured by US Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, Congressmen Seth Magaziner and Gabe Amo, and Governor Dan McKee.

“This is a smart investment in growing Rhode Island’s economy, improving traffic flow, and helping thousands of Rhode Islanders get to and from work quicker and more efficiently,” said Senator Reed in the press release.

For decades, traveling to Quonset via I-95 and Route 4 has meant driving on a local, winding road to the small peninsula in North Kingstown that plays a big role in the state’s economy.

“With this connection, they can travel seamlessly,” RIDOT Director Peter Alviti said in the press release.

The new connection will also help keep freight traffic off of local roads, “reducing congestion, noise, and pollution in residential neighborhoods,” the press release said. RIDOT estimates the project will reduce approximately 500 metric tons of greenhouse gases per year, and will have a total cost of $135 million.

Rhode Island has received nearly $300 million in INFRA grants, said Senator Whitehouse, who worked to create the INFRA program in 2015 to help meet Rhode Island’s needs for large-scale infrastructure investments, according to the press release.

“The investment will provide a huge boost for the continued growth of Quonset Business Park and make driving in southern Rhode Island more convenient and less congested for drivers,” Whitehouse said.

Quonset Business Park generates $5.9 billion in economic output, representing roughly 8.3 percent of the state’s GDP, and $1.7 billion in household income for Rhode Island families, according to the press release, which cited the 2023 Report on the Economic Impact of Quonset Business Park.

The report projects that by 2030, Quonset will host 17,000 jobs and generate $7.2 billion in economic output, including $2.1 billion in household income for Rhode Island families.









Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her @brittbowker and also on Instagram @brittbowker.