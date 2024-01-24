Mass. woman dies in snowmobile crash in Berlin, N.H., officials say

The woman, who has not been identified, was heading west with a passenger on the back of the snowmobile when “she failed to make a right hand turn in the trail,” officials said.

Around 3:20 p.m., emergency responders arrived at Corridor 12 on a trail about 400 feet from Androscoggin Valley Hospital, and pronounced the woman dead at the scene, New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said in a statement .

A Massachusetts woman died Tuesday afternoon after her rental snowmobile struck a rock, and the vehicle became airborne slamming into a tree in Berlin, N.H., officials said.

“It appears that she did not attempt to make the turn and instead went straight off the trail, striking a rock causing the snowmobile to become airborne,” the statement said. “The snowmobile then struck a tree causing the fatal injuries to the operator and ejecting the passenger.”

Both riders were wearing helmets but the equipment was not secure, said Lt. Jason Vien of Berlin Fire Department.

“When they went off the trail the helmet came off the female, and she did not have the helmet when she hit the tree,” Vien said.

The passenger was thrown off the snowmobile but was “otherwise physically uninjured,” officials said. The passenger called 911 and Berlin police officers attempted to save the woman’s life before other emergency officials arrived.

The woman was an inexperienced snowmobile rider and had rented the machine early Tuesday from Northeast Snowmobile and ATV Rentals in Gorham, officials said.

“At this time, it appears that speed and inexperience are the leading factors in this crash,” officials said in the statement. “The investigation is ongoing.”





Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.