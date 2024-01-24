Meeting scheduled to update residents about grounding the elevated portion of McGrath Highway

Now, after more than a decade of anticipation , their calls to ground what some have dubbed a public eyesore are continuing to move in the right direction.

For quite some time , Somerville residents , elected officials, and advocacy groups have been calling for the elevated portion of the McGrath Highway , known as the McCarthy Overpass, to be bulldozed and replaced with a more manageable — and safer to navigate — boulevard.

Want more stories about what’s happening from the banks of the Charles River to the heights of Prospect Hill? Get “Camberville & beyond,” your weekly newsletter from Boston’s surrounding communities, delivered to your inbox each week. Sign up here!

Advertisement

Plans to remove the overpass and replace it with “McGrath Boulevard,” a tree-lined, pedestrian-friendly roadway at ground level, will be discussed at a virtual public hearing to update residents on the project’s status. The meeting is set to take place Feb. 13, at 6:30 p.m.

At the meeting, officials from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, the project’s lead, plan to “provide the public with the opportunity to become fully acquainted with the proposed roadway reconstruction project,” which is slated to break ground in the next three years.

The noisy, high-traffic, six-lane roadway has long obstructed some of Somerville’s working-class and immigrant neighborhoods, State Representative Mike Connolly said. For the 12 years he’s lived in the area, there has always been talk of grounding McGrath, also known as Route 28.

Three years ago, thanks to efforts from Connolly and his colleagues, a “road diet,” which reduced the amount of lanes from six to four, accompanied a scheduled repaving project on the highway. The project also added two bike lanes with protective barriers, which move in opposite directions.

“The road diet is driving us forward,” he said. “[It proves] this concept of a more human-centric corridor.”

Advertisement

Increasing the connectivity between neighborhoods that border the overpass is a major motivator of the project. In East Somerville, where many families live with children, Connolly said they face the challenge of crossing the busy intersection to get to the city’s schools, which sit on the other side.

“Somerville has been asked to pay the price for everyone else’s transit convenience,” Connolly said. “This effort to revitalize infrastructure in a way that serves humans, and not just automobiles, is a way to achieve justice.”

According to an announcement promoting the upcoming meeting, which Connolly shared on social media this week, the project is advancing into the 25 percent design phase.

Brad Rawson, Somerville’s transportation director, is thrilled that MassDOT has been so receptive to the city’s ideas about the project up until this point.

“It’s all about collective action,” he said, adding that “what’s special and different about Somerville is that our elected [state] officials and city staff all worked together to make this happen.”

Rawson said the overall project scope is the same as it has been since 2013, but the “cool thing about having this conversation in 2024″ is that national success stories of similar projects have increased, even locally with the Roslindale bridge reconstruction last year.

While the process of implementing this new boulevard may be a long one, Rawson said the planning stage — and meetings like the one scheduled next month — is vital to the project’s success.

Advertisement

“You can’t just design and manage roads in a vacuum,” he said.

Rawson said the important thing about the Feb. 13 meeting is for MassDOT to present their design plans to stakeholders and the public so construction keeps moving forward and “doesn’t get stuck in the mud for another 10 years.” The public will have a chance to provide input at the meeting.

Like Rawson, Connolly also highlighted the teamwork between officials and MassDOT in moving plans for the grounding forward after so many years of discussion.

“We all recognize that even though there are a lot of priorities, there is particular priority in Somerville to achieve transportation and environmental justice,” he said.

And beyond the benefits redesigning the area could bring to the community, officials say it’s a necessary step from a safety standpoint as well.

“We all want the project to move forward,” Rawson said. “Outdated, obsolete, unsafe freeways must go.”

Alexa Coultoff can be reached at alexa.coultoff@globe.com. Follow her @alexacoultoff.