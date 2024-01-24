Stormy weather pattern to bring periodic rain as we head into the weekend

It’s certainly been an active weather pattern since December began and as we enter the final week of January, I don’t see this changing just yet.

It’s another murky day after a little bit of snowfall overnight and I suspect we won’t see a fully sunny day until perhaps Tuesday of next week.

There will be three weather systems to contend with over the next five days.

The first will arrive overnight Wednesday as a warm front edges closer to the region. As this front moves north, about a quarter to a half inch of rain will follow in most locations. This burst of rain along with temperatures rising through the 40s will melt much of the snow that fell overnight.

The map for 1 a.m., Thursday shows rain stretching from the Gulf coast to New England with a mixed bag of precipitation in the north. WeatherBELL

A boundary between cold Arctic air and milder marine air is sitting close to New England and will remain so for the next few days. The map below from Wednesday morning shows the contrast in temperature and I circled some examples of temperatures from north to south.

A contrast between cold and mild air is driving the weather systems this week. NOAA

With this type of gradient in place, little waves of low pressure develop and we have another one coming in Thursday night that will last into the morning commute on Friday. However, temperatures will remain around 40 degrees Thursday night and in the 40s on Friday, so no snow or frozen precipitation will be possible.

A new round of rain with a mixed bag farther north is likely Friday morning. This map shows the expected position of the storm for Friday around 10 a.m. WeatherBELL

On Saturday, we are between weather systems and there will be a lot of clouds. The wind off the water will make it feel quite damp. Temperatures will be in the lower 40s, which is above average for this time of year. It continues above freezing Saturday night.

Later on Sunday, as low pressure moves toward the area, rain will again move in.

The third in a series of storms will bring rain and some inland snow to the area later this weekend. This map is valid for 10 a.m., Sunday. WeatherBELL

Some cold air will be trying to move south behind Sunday’s weather system and the tail end of that system could bring some accumulating snow Monday morning. This is not written in stone. It’s equally possible that the storm moves away before the cold air arrives and things just end as rain.

The system on Sunday has the potential to contain significant amounts of moisture along with some gusty wind. If the storm intensifies enough, we could see wind advisories along the coastline. But here again, this is a five-day forecast and a lot can still change.

Looking further out, it does look like things become a little more tranquil -- the 8- to 14-day outlook has New England seeing below-average precipitation, which would be a welcome relief for all of us.

Drier-than-average weather is expected for the start of February. NOAA



