Interfaith vigil on BPL steps urges ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

“Vengeance is not a foreign policy doctrine,” said Pressley, a Boston Democrat , drawing cheers from dozens of attendees, many of whom stood under umbrellas. “We are all God’s children. Palestinian, Israeli and American alike, regardless of our religion, or nation of birth, we are one human family and we have a collective righteous mandate to save lives.”

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley joined faith leaders from Jewish, Christian and Muslim communities to mourn the loss of thousands of Palestinian and Israeli lives since the war broke out following Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

An interfaith vigil to remember lives lost in the Israel-Hamas war and to call for a ceasefire drew supporters who stood in cold rain Wednesday evening to the front steps of the Boston Public Library. They held electric candles, clutched signs, and comforted one another another.

Representative Ayanna Pressley joined a coalition of interfaith clergy and faith leaders who gathered on the steps of the Boston Public Library for a vigil to mourn the tens of thousands of Palestinians, Israelis, and innocent civilians killed since Oct. 7. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

She said she was speaking not as a member of congress but as a “sister in faith.” Pressley stressed the danger of silence and called upon attendees to pray, call, march, and work for peace.

Clergy focused on the horrific loss of human life. More than 25,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war, according to the Associated Press.

“One life lost is one whole world lost, one life saved is a whole world saved,” said Rabbi Rebecca Hornstein as she stood in front of a large “ceasefire” banner. “We have lost over 25,000 worlds.”

The vigil, which ran for nearly 90 minutes, came after Pressley joined more than 90 others on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to sign a joint interfaith statement calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“Regardless of our religion, regardless of our nations of origin, we are part of the human family, and we have a moral obligation and a collective righteous mandate to save lives,” said the Rev. Willie Broderick ll, senior pastor at the Twelfth Baptist Church in Roxbury. “Our mandate is clear. Ceasefire now! Ceasefire now! Ceasefire now!”

Several interfaith leaders called President Joe Biden “an unequivocal ally” of Israel while refusing to call for a ceasefire. They also criticized Congress.

“I grieve for the decisions of these United States, for the United States government that has kept its citizens, kept us complicit in this barbarity and oppression,” said the Rev. Darrell Hamilton II of the First Baptist Church in Jamaica Plain. “These decisions are sure to bring our nation, and the executive branch along with it, to destruction and ruin.”

Melissa Chu and her daughter Adeline Chu, 8, attended the interfaith vigil Wednesday night on the steps of the Boston Public Library. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Tahirah Amatul-Wadud, executive director of CAIR-MA, an acronym for the the Council on American-Islamic Relations-Massachusetts, acknowledged the fierce debates over the war that have roiled college campuses.

“We stand in admiration and in solidarity with the students, the university and college students, who were hit the earliest with so much punishment when they took brave and bold steps to speak out against a government that they thought had overreached, and in favor of a population who failed to receive the protection that they deserve,” said Amatul-Wadud.

Students from colleges and universities sprinkled the crowd with flickering candles and signs reading “my faith demands ceasefire.”

“I believe it’s important for young people to gather together in the name of love and justice and peace,” said Hannah Chung, a 20-year-old architecture student at Northeastern University who attended the vigil with three friends. “I think it’s really cool that this was an interfaith, secular solidarity event.”

The Rev. Carrie Ballenger, the Lutheran chaplain at Harvard, asked attendees to hold hands, or touch the shoulder of those beside them. “The illusion of our separateness melts away,” Ballenger said, toward the end of the vigil. “Can you feel it?”





People linked arms while joining a coalition of interfaith clergy and faith leaders for a vigil at the Boston Public Library steps to mourn the tens of thousands of Palestinians, Israelis, and innocent civilians killed since Oct. 7. Erin Clark/Globe Staff





Lila Hempel-Edgers can be reached at lila.hempeledgers@globe.com. Follow her on X @hempeledgers and on Instagram @lila_hempel_edgers.