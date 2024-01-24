Voters north of Boston resoundingly reject plan for $445 million regional technical school

As has been the case during much of the tumult, the vote came down to Haverhill against everyone else. Of the 11 communities in the district, the blue-collar city along the Merrimack River – whose students account for 68 percent of the enrollment at Whittier – was the only one where a majority of voters supported the project, with 58 percent voting yes.

In a special election Tuesday, nearly three-quarters of voters rejected funding the project, which has roiled northern Essex County since it was announced in October , where a combination of sticker shock and the way the costs were divided by community has led to passionate debate.

IPSWICH — In a resounding defeat, voters in the northeast corner of the state squashed a controversial plan to build a new $444.6 million facility for Whittier Tech, the regional tech school in Haverhill.

Advertisement

To pass, the project needed to achieve a simple majority across the district, but the other 10 communities crushed it, led by Newburyport and Amesbury, the only other cities in the district. Their mayors had been leading the charge to pump the brakes on the project.

Combined, Amesbury and Newburyport have only about half the residents of Haverhill, and there was concern that Haverhill’s size would allow it to dictate the vote. They were also battling a “Yes for Whittier” campaign funded by Consigli, the contractor who had been awarded the project, as well as a local union.

In the weeks leading up to the vote, the “Yes for Whittier” campaign poured tens of thousands of dollars into a public relations blitz that saw mailboxes across the region stuffed with glossy promotional fliers selling the project and alleging misinformation from the opposition.

Ultimately, the smaller cities were able to galvanize voters to oppose the plan, and Newburyport and Amesbury combined to send nearly twice as many voters to the polls as Haverhill.

Advertisement

Newburyport voted 87 percent against it; Amesbury was just behind it with 82 percent voting no. The rest of the district, which includes Georgetown, Groveland, Ipswich, Merrimac, Newbury, Rowley, Salisbury and West Newbury, also voted strongly against it.

Ninety percent of Ipswich voters said no; in Rowley, it was 93 percent. Ultimately, the plan garnered just 5,595 yes votes across the district, with 15,662 voting against it.

The Whittier project has consumed the region since school officials announced in the fall that they had won a grant from the Massachusetts School Building Authority that, along with other federal and state incentives, would contribute $180 toward a new school. Those funds would lower the district share to $267.5 million.

Flexing its powers under the 1967 regional agreement that formed the district, Whittier called for a vote, and its superintendent, Maureen Lynch, embarked on a community-by-community tour where she presented what felt to many like an ultimatum: either fund a new school, or spend more money in the long run to repair the current school and bring it up to code.

In contentious public meetings, Lynch repeatedly said that voting against the new school would ultimately cost the district $364 million, a figure that has been widely challenged. As Lynch presented it, unless a new building were approved, the school would need to spend $11 million to repair its waste-water treatment system, and $13 million to install a required sprinkler system.

Advertisement

The sum of those repairs would exceed 30 percent of the value of the current building, Lynch said. That threshold would trigger a requirement under state law to bring the whole building up to current codes, which she said would be a 10-year process that would add up to that $364 million figure.

The morning after the vote, there were lingering questions about what happens next, after Whittier’s contention that they would automatically need to begin the repairs that would trigger a full code compliance.

“My argument has been that nothing is automatic,” Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove said. “I don’t know what the solution is, but there are now conversations to be had that look at the needs of their students and their building in a way that is sensitive to the reality of the available resources in our district.”

Gove applauded voter turnout, and believed much of it was in pushback to the big bucks behind the contractor-funded “Yes for Whittier” campaign. “This was a real statement from voters about their disinterest in having corporate influence on our local elections.”

Sean Reardon, the mayor of Newburyport, which had more votes cast than all of Haverhill even though it has about a quarter the population, said the strong turnout was a signal that it is time to look at the 1967 agreement behind the district.

The agreement divides capital costs based on school-age children per community, regardless of how many attend Whittier. Newburyport sends just 29 students to the school; Haverhill sends 867 of the 1,280 in the student body.

Advertisement

“If we’re ever going to have a chance to change this agreement, this is the chance,” Reardon said, “and the voters agreed with it.”

Billy Baker can be reached at billy.baker@globe.com. Follow him on Instagram @billy_baker.