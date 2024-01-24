Will Skyline at Waterplace get a new tenant? Providence is considering a new company for the venue

Under Mayor Brett Smiley, the city has been trying to evict Skyline from the venue for nearly a year, after years of problems including late rent payments, unpaid taxes, fire code violations, outside trash, unpaid vendors and employees, and ongoing friction with city officials.

The city Board of Park Commissioners heard a proposal Wednesday morning from Ithaka LLC, a newly formed East Greenwich-based company, and its principal, Matthew Tsimikas, to take over the lease of the struggling location.

PROVIDENCE — Will the downtown event venue known as Skyline at Waterplace get a new tenant?

Skyline at Waterplace LLC’s longtime CEO, Michael A. Mota, has insisted that the city owes Skyline for “overpaid” rent. While a District Court judge cleared the way last fall for the city to evict Skyline, the company appealed to Superior Court. A trial date is set for March 1.

Mota did not appear at Wednesday’s meeting. On Jan. 21, he posted a doctored video of former president Donald J. Trump on social media, showing Trump saying: “Hey, Mike Mota, I want you to know that I’m really proud of the projects in your horizon. You’ve always been a winner.”

The commissioners heard the proposal in executive session and voted to seal the minutes.

“We all share an interest in seeing this asset return to vital use and be a contributing events venue in the city of Providence,” said Smiley, who chairs the board. “We’re optimistic about the potential for this to revitalize this very public space.”

The board voted unanimously to continue the matter until its meeting on Feb. 8 to give the city time to work with Tsimikasto answer financial questions and assumptions of their business plan before taking any votes on whether to allow Skyline to transfer the lease.

“It’s in everyone’s best interest — the prospective operator and the city — that the next lease holder be successful in the space,” Smiley said.

Tsimikas declined to comment after the meeting. Skyline was represented by its lawyer, Michael Lepizzera of Warwick.

Under various operators over many years, the three-story building with stunning views of Waterplace Park had been a destination for weddings, political events, and celebrations. The building is owned by the state, but leased and managed by the city.

The Skyline group began leasing the building in 2016, and at one time, Mota proposed building an amphitheater and ornate Bellagio-style fountains in Waterplace Park — an idea that wasn’t remotely feasible.

After the pandemic hit, Skyline received more than $1.8 million in federal COVID relief funds. Around that time, Mota used the facility to launch and sponsor events for his new Hollywood mobster-entertainment and events company, VirtualCons, and his cryptocurrency, VirtualCoin.

Under then-mayor Jorge O. Elorza, who chaired the parks commissioners, the Skyline group received three abatements totaling more than three years of rent in exchange for repairs to the building. Mota has claimed, without evidence, that Elorza granted them a fourth abatement, which is why Skyline countersued the city, demanding to be repaid rent.

Under the terms of the original 2016 lease, Skyline at Waterplace should have paid a total of nearly $700,000 in rent by 2023; by late February 2023, the company had paid just $188,181, according to city records.

The lease expires in 2026, but there is an option to renew for another 10 years.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her @AmandaMilkovits.