Manchester, N.H. woman arraigned for Dracut crash that killed one, injured several others

Maria Martorell, 36, was arraigned Wednesday from her bed at a Boston hospital on charges of negligent operation while under the influence causing motor vehicle homicide, operating under the influence second offense, operating under the influence causing child endangerment, negligent operation, and a marked lanes violation, according to Ryan’s office.

A Manchester, N.H. woman is facing a charge of drunken driving and other offenses in connection with a weekend crash on Route 110 in Dracut that killed an elderly woman and injured eight others, according to a statement from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office.

A plea of not guilty was entered on her behalf to all charges, court records show.

A dangerousness hearing has been set for Monday, virtually from Lowell District Court, the statement said.

Investigators say Martorell was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee at about 8:55 p.m. on Saturday on Route 110 east toward Methuen. She allegedly shifted over the yellow line, causing a chain reaction crash, according to the statement.

The Jeep struck one vehicle, which caused other vehicles to collide into one another. In all, four vehicles and 10 people were involved in the crash, prosecutor’s said.

Maria Rivera Mercado, 82, a passenger in the Jeep, was pronounced dead at the scene. All others involved in the crash were transported to local hospitals and had injuries with various degrees of severity.

At the scene of the crash, Martorell allegedly smelled like alcohol and seemed to be impaired, according to Ryan. She was also transported to the hospital from the scene.

The crash is being investigated by the Ryan’s office, Dracut police and State Police.

