Woman struck and killed by snow plow truck near Boston Medical Center

The woman was pronounced dead by Boston EMS, and the driver remained on scene, Villanueva said.

At approximately 3:19 a.m., Boston police officers responded to a radio call for a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Albany Street, said Officer Jason Villanueva, a spokesperson for the Boston Police Department.

A woman was struck and killed by a snow plow truck near Boston Medical Center early Wednesday morning, officials said.

The vehicle that hit the woman was a snow plow truck, according to a spokesperson for the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

“Full notifications were given and the accident reconstruction team and homicide are investigating the incident,” Villanueva said in an emailed statement. “No further information is available at this time.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.





