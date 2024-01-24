Should R.I. officials tally votes for write-in candidates like Big Bird or Tom Brady?

On Tuesday, the board voted unanimously to recommend legislation requiring write-in candidates to file declarations of candidacy and to allow election officials to skip tallying write-in votes unless, for example, those votes could make the difference in a race.

But votes for outside-the-box write-in candidates such as fictional characters, religious figures, long-dead philosophers, and rockstars would no longer be tabulated under a bill that the Rhode Island Board of Elections is backing this legislative session.

PROVIDENCE — Granted, Big Bird has shown strong support for COVID-19 vaccines , and Donald Duck exudes the kind of positivity that can attract voters ( “Oh boy, oh boy, oh boy!” ).

Nick Lima, Cranston’s registrar and director of elections, told the board that local election officials are spending hundreds of hours hand-counting write-in votes cast for ineligible candidates or cartoon characters.

“Under no circumstances will Donald Duck be certified as the winner and under no circumstances will Donald Duck be sworn in because he is a fictional character and doesn’t exist,” he said.

After an election, local boards of canvassers must carry out a series of crucial tasks, such as handling provisional ballots, doing recounts, and conducting risk-limiting audits, Lima said. “All of those processes are far more important than tabulating Daffy Duck and Tom Brady,” he said. “We have finite resources, and we have to put our resources where it makes sense.”

Many Rhode Islanders have indicated they would vote for Tom Brady, based on write-in votes tallied over the years. Ethan Miller/Getty

But Steven Brown, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island, sent a letter to the Board of Elections on Tuesday opposing the legislation.

“We continue to believe that this bill inappropriately minimizes the value and purpose of write-in votes,” Brown wrote. “Voters should have the right to have their votes tallied, even for an obviously losing cause, and however trivial it might seem.”

Often, voters cast write-in votes to make a statement, and that should be respected and counted, Brown said.

“Bureaucratic convenience and goals of efficiency should not be the basis for discounting the choices that electors willingly and deliberately make in completing their ballot,” he said. “We have all heard the mantra that in a democratic society, every vote counts. Yet this bill literally specifies that every vote does not count. We believe that outcome should be rejected.”

Lima, chairman of the elections committee for the Rhode Island Town and City Clerks’ Association, said that if the bill passes, voters would still be free to cast write-in votes, and those sheets containing write-in votes would be displayed on the Board of Elections website if anyone wanted to tallly the votes for individual candidates.

“If you want to write in Teddy Roosevelt for president, you certainly can do that, and that vote will count – it will be reflected in the results as a write-in vote on the state Board of Elections website,” Lima said. “But at the end of the day, it really shouldn’t be our role to sit down and tabulate them unless it actually impacts the result.”

In previous elections, officials have seen write-in votes for Tom Brady, Jesus Christ, Plato, Fyodor Dostoevsky, Jerry Garcia, and the entire Wu-Tang Clan.

The bill would require elections officials to tally write-in votes if the total number of write-ins could affect the outcome of the race, if a write-in candidate has filed a declaration of candidacy, or if there are no other candidates on the ballot, Lima said.

The Board of Elections weighed in on the matter on the same day that President Biden won the Democratic presidential primary in New Hampshire as a write-in candidate.

Lima noted that it’s rare for write-in candidates to win races, saying it occasionally happens in small local races for positions such town sergeant.

Lima told the board that Rhode Island is one of only a dozen states that does not require write-in candidates to declare first. And he argued that it makes to require declarations so that election officials know who the candidates are, whether they’re eligible, and how they can be reached by the campaign finance division, he said.

The bill introduced by Representative Jacqueline M. Baginski, a Cranston Democrat, would require write-in candidates to declare their candidacy while providing their names, addresses, and dates of birth. Also, it would require that they certify they are not serving a sentence, including probation or parole, for a felony, and that they have not been adjudicated as being “of unsound mind.”

The bill would allow write-in candidates to declare right up until 4 p.m. on election day, Lima noted, saying that would allow late entries in case a candidate drops out, dies, or gets embroiled in big controversy.

The House has passed similar legislation three times, but it has not passed the Senate, Lima said. This year, local election officials are planning to lobby hard for the bill, he said.

Other than curiosity, Lima said, there is no public interest rationale for having officials tally votes for people who are obviously not running for office.

“Our job as election officials is to run elections for real people who may be actually sworn into office,” he said.





Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com.