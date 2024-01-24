With New Hampshire results in, is the GOP presidential primary season over or not?

The morning after the New Hampshire primary presents an open question: so is this Republican nomination contest over or not?

GOP Presidential candidate Nikki Haley at her New Hampshire Primary Night Watch Party held at the Grappone Conference Center in Concord, NH.

For the past week, it had been largely a two-person contest, between Donald Trump and Nikki Haley. Trump’s campaign now argues that after Haley lost New Hampshire, the race is over. President Biden’s reelection campaign agrees. Both issued statements saying the Republican race is over, and they are pivoting to the general election.

If you are wondering how on earth the contest could be over after just two small states voted and 48 others haven’t, it’s a solid question. At the same time, ask yourself this: is there a single state Haley can win going forward?

For all the criticism that Iowa and New Hampshire aren’t perfectly representative of the country, they are in one critical way, at least in this primary cycle. Trump solidly won in these places and he leads in every other state that has been polled and has a 62-point lead over Haley in the latest Harvard-Harris national poll.

Let’s simplify this: there doesn’t appear to be any path to the nomination for Haley.

Sure, she could stay in. She could continue to get a delegate here or there that could count toward the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee this summer. That’s a lot of “coulds.” And she doesn’t appear to be anywhere near on track to get the majority of delegates needed to be the nominee.

Haley, though, says the contest is just beginning.

“New Hampshire is first in the nation, it’s not last in the nation. This race is far from over,” she said during her concession speech.

She has vowed to stay in the race at least another month until South Carolina, her home state, holds its Republican primary on Feb. 24. The latest polls have her trailing there by 30 points.

Whether she can stay in that long is a question likely decided by donors, not voters. History has taught us that presidential candidates don’t drop out because they lose states, they drop out because they are broke.

If donors still see Haley as a viable vehicle to stop Trump, she can fight another day. If they decide they want to move on to back something like the No Labels idea of fielding a third-party ticket instead, then there is no way Haley can have the cash she needs to run a credible campaign through so-called Super Tuesday on March 5, when 16 states and territories hold primary contests.

Consider that if she did somehow win the South Carolina primary she would have to raise and spend tens of millions of dollars and campaign hard in 16 states and territories – all in just 10 days.

All of this is to say that the next few days are crucial as Haley assesses the future of her campaign. She will head to Wall Street in the coming days and ask for financial support. Trump and his allies will no doubt try to scare her out of the race.

So where does that leave things? Well it took nearly a week for Ron DeSantis to drop out after the Iowa Caucuses. Maybe ask the question again in a week.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com.