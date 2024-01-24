UAW endorses Biden, giving him a boost in battle for labor

“It’s not about anything but our best shot at taking power for the working class,” Fain said Wednesday after a lengthy speech comparing Biden’s past pro-union speeches with Trump’s lack of support and appearances at nonunion facilities. He called Trump a “scab” — shorthand for someone who declines to support a union.

Biden, who calls himself the “most pro-union president in history,” delighted striking UAW members but angered auto industry executives when he appeared on a picket line with workers last fall. Months later, UAW President Shawn Fain told a national conference of workers that Biden had the track record to help working-class people organize for higher wages, better retirement benefits, and health care.

WASHINGTON — The United Auto Workers union endorsed President Biden on Wednesday, delivering an influential boost as he faces a battle against former president Donald Trump to win the support of labor groups.

“This election is about who will stand up with us and who will stand in our way,” Fain said as many in the crowd got to their feet. “Our endorsement must be earned, and Joe Biden has earned it.”

The value of the endorsement, which the UAW put off last year amid concerns about Biden’s commitment to promoting good jobs in electric vehicle manufacturing, may be less about persuading members to back Biden than in motivating them to vote.

The union has estimated that only about 30 percent of its members supported Trump in 2016. But without the union’s formal backing and investments in turnout, Biden could suffer a drop-off in members who show up to vote in critical swing states like Michigan.

“Elections aren’t about just picking your best friend for the job or the candidate who makes you feel good,” Fain said. “Elections are about power.”

In his remarks Wednesday, Fain, a past vocal critic of Trump, did not mince words. Fain called back to the 2008 financial crisis, highlighting Trump’s past anti-union rhetoric then and as a presidential candidate. Then he recalled Biden’s comments, as vice president, that the “nation bet on American autoworkers and won.” At this, attendees yelled out obscenities about Trump. “Love the energy,” Fain replied.

Fain, accompanied by a slideshow and visual aids, said that Trump had “said nothing” to support autoworkers during labor disputes as president, “because he doesn’t care about the American worker.” He compared Trump’s September appearance at a nonunion plant with photos of Biden taking the picket line, prompting attendees to stand up and chant, “JOE! JOE! JOE!”

New York Times

Jon Stewart to return to ‘The Daily Show’

Jon Stewart is coming back to “The Daily Show” after nearly a decade.

Paramount Global announced Wednesday that Stewart, who hosted the talk show during its most impactful and popular years, will take up hosting duties on Monday nights beginning Feb. 12 — the Monday after the Super Bowl.

Stewart will remain as part-time host throughout the 2024 election cycle, with rotating hosts throughout the rest of the week. He will also serve as executive producer for every episode through 2025.

Stewart was given the Monday slot because Mondays are the most-watched day for the show during the week and a catch-up day for weekend news, according to the network.

“Jon Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we are honored to have him return to Comedy Central’s ‘The Daily Show’ to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season,” Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Paramount Media Networks, said in a statement. “In our age of staggering hypocrisy and performative politics, Jon is the perfect person to puncture the empty rhetoric and provide much-needed clarity with his brilliant wit.”

Stewart headlined the satirical talk show from 1999 to 2015, turning it into a cultural behemoth where interview clips and segments frequently went viral for days after they aired. The show won 24 Emmys under Stewart and helped launch the careers of other successful comedians, including Stephen Colbert, John Oliver, and Samantha Bee. During Stewart’s last year as host, “The Daily Show” had about 1.3 million viewers on average.

Stewart left to pursue other career opportunities, including a stint with his own social commentary talk show “The Problem With Jon Stewart” on Apple TV Plus, which was canceled in October 2023. He’s also been spending time on Capitol Hill, tearing into Congress over the 9/11 victims fund.

“The Daily Show” has been seeking a new host after Trevor Noah, who replaced Stewart, left in December 2022. Noah had about 70 percent fewer viewers than Stewart during his last season.

Since then, Comedy Central had been cycling through a rotating cast of guest hosts to fill the void.

The comedy talk show landscape is much different than when Stewart headlined the show. Late-night comedy shows are generally struggling with revenue and ratings, as well as how to contend with more competition on streaming and digital platforms.

Washington Post

No Labels faces campaign finance complaints

WASHINGTON — For months, the centrist group No Labels has stockpiled cash and diligently worked to secure ballot access for a potential third-party presidential bid, striking fear among allies of President Biden that the effort could siphon away votes and hand the White House to Donald Trump.

Now, with a rematch between Biden and Trump looking likely, two Democratic-aligned groups this week filed campaign finance complaints, hoping to crimp No Labels’ pipeline of campaign cash and force the group to follow the same rules as formal political parties.

The complaints, filed by the groups End Citizens United and Accountable.US, are part of a broader Democratic effort to ramp up legal scrutiny and elicit public scorn for No Labels as it teases a possible White House run by an as-of-yet unannounced ticket that many Democrats worry will play electoral spoiler.

“We are continuing to work every single avenue with our partners to hold (No Labels) accountable legally, to expose them publicly and to make sure they are playing by the same rules as everyone else,” said Tiffany Muller, the president of End Citizens United. “I don’t think it’s any secret that No Labels is a threat to our democracy if they run a third-party (candidate). That’s going to siphon off votes from President Biden and reelect Donald Trump.”

In a statement, No Labels on Wednesday disputed any suggestion that the group had done anything improper and dismissed the complaints as part of a “coordinated conspiracy to subvert No Labels’ ballot access and limit Americans’ choices.”

No Labels regularly promotes itself as a “common sense” centrist political party with bipartisan support. But it is actually registered as a nonprofit with the IRS — not a formal political party. That has enabled No Labels to operate with limited transparency while accepting unlimited sums from an anonymous set of donors — a source of financing often referred to pejoratively as “dark money.”

Associated Press