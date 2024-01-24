Trump goes full grump in N.H. primary victory speech

I am not talking about his Republican presidential primary win over Nikki Haley, which, though solid , fell short of the devastating drubbing Team Trump had hoped to administer. No, I mean Trump’s victory speech, an event so bizarrely zany, so unintentionally hilarious, that not even the merry pranksters at “Saturday Night Live” will be able to devise a skit funnier than the real thing. After all, there’s no parody like self-parody.

Trump began by leveling a bitter blast at the woman he had just defeated.

“Who the hell was the imposter who went up on the stage and claimed a victory?” he said. Mind you, Nikki Haley wasn’t his only target. He also went after her couture, calling her blue-and-silver outfit “the fancy dress that probably wasn’t so fancy.”

Who even knows what that means? Was Trump suggesting that Haley’s outfit was, heaven forfend, made in the nation he calls “CHINE-nuh?”

“Why make fun of someone’s dress?” former congressman Trey Gowdy later wondered on Fox News. Careful, Trey; pose pesky questions like that and the Great Grumpkin might march onto the set and rip the MAGA merit badge right off your Trump Scout sash.

Haley, it seems safe to say, had gotten under Trump’s skin with a concession speech in which she celebrated her Granite State showing and vowed to carry her campaign forward. She also cleverly used Trump’s declaration that he would beat her in a mental-competency test to challenge him to debate: “Maybe he would, maybe he wouldn’t. But if he thinks that, then he should have no problem standing on a debate stage with me.”

Now, as we’ve long known, an angry Trump is an unhinged Trump. And to his credit, even Trump himself seemed to realize there was something, um, unorthodox about his primary night approach.

“This is not your typical victory speech,” he observed as he began speaking, “but let’s not have somebody take a victory when she had a very bad night.”

He was right in his assessment of his oratorical effort. It certainly wasn’t a typical victory speech. But it had all the markings of a typical Trump speech: grievances and resentments and score-settlings galore.

He next called on former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to further harry Haley, whereupon Fruitcake Vivek promptly drove the Trump bandwagon into the fever swamp of his febrile imaginings.

“What we see right now with her continuing in this race is the ugly underbelly of American politics,” Ramaswamy declared. Haley’s decision to continue her candidacy, you see, is somehow part of a scheme by Democratic mega-donors to hamstring Trump long enough so that they “can prop up their puppet,” by which he presumably meant President Biden.

So strange was that detour that when Trump claimed that occupants of “mental institutions” were flowing into the country, one couldn’t help but look at Ramaswamy in a new light. (Sorry, perhaps that’s unfair. But as Shakespeare might say, levity is the role of twits.)

Trump of course revisited his Big Lie that the 2020 election had been stolen from him. He then followed up with this, my favorite line of the night: “You can never forget history because if you forget it, you never, never recover from it.”

Now, that might be an apt warning for the nation when it comes to Trump and the truth of past events. (See, for example, Jan. 6, 2021.) But it falls a few light-years short as a description of his own approach to history. Perhaps he meant to say “acknowledge” only to find the verb “forget” had scurried furtively out a mouth that increasingly seems to have a senior-moment mind of its own.

How strange was it all? This strange: It wasn’t just poor Trey Gowdy who was left nonplussed. Fox News Trumpswab extraordinaire Sean Hannity even seemed to think his idol had wandered off into the woods. And Hannity is usually a walking, talking, willing, shilling disproof of the adage that no man is a hero to his valet.

My bet: Haley will have a comedic field day twitting Trump for dissing her dress.

But happy as she must be with the fodder he provides, there are others who are happier still: The Democrats.

After all, if 2024 is destined to be a rematch between two old men, the silver lining is to have as your opponent the grouchy geriatric so singularly skilled at making himself look silly.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeScotLehigh.