If they don’t win it’s a shame: Another ho-hum Sox season ahead?

It’s rare that I find myself laughing over anything I read in the news lately, but the quote from Red Sox chairman Tom Werner in Peter Abraham’s Jan. 20 column did the trick (“Don’t expect Red Sox to make major upgrades,” Sports). Said Werner, “We think our record is probably the most important thing, but there are other things that make going to Fenway a special place.”

I assume he’s not referring to ticket, concession, or parking prices. But perhaps that’s too harsh. We might all be better off (and happier!) if we could embrace Werner’s glass-half-full attitude. The reading instruction at my child’s school may be subpar, but the classrooms are bright and spacious! My commute on the T is taking me 45 minutes longer than it used to, but the seats are comfy!