In N.H. primary, mixed messages. Chilling ones, too.

▪ Praising hard-line leaders, the likes of whom World War II veterans risked everything to successfully defeat to defend democracy and the world order.

Many of the allegations against Donald Trump have not yet been proved in a court of law, while his attorneys aggressively seek as many delays as possible, but here’s a short list of known concerns that nearly 55 percent of Republican and independent New Hampshire voters concluded were not disqualifiers in their candidate for president of the United States:

Trump’s demons are in plain sight, and still the voters won’t disqualify him

▪ Being found liable by a jury of his peers of sexually abusing and then defaming a woman, and continuing to insult her after the verdict.

Advertisement

▪ Fomenting anger against Congress and his own vice president, which resulted in injuries and deaths, and delaying efforts to stop the violence until the US Capitol had been ransacked, with elected officials, staff, and journalists taking cover and fearing for their safety.

Get The Primary Source Globe Opinion's weekly take on politics, delivered every Wednesday. Enter Email Sign Up

▪ Referring to individuals who were criminally convicted of crimes related to the Jan. 6 2021, attack on the Capitol as “hostages” and pledging to pardon them.

▪ Repeatedly attacking judges and the judicial system during his court appearances.

▪ Being charged with 91 criminal offenses.

This is the person to whom a majority of Republican primary voters gave a big thumbs-up on Tuesday. It was a terrifying night for democracy.

Larry Lobert

Grosse Pointe Park, Mich.





‘Fighting Deep State’? The one that helps ensure health, safety, and freedom?

When a New Hampshire Republican told columnist Scot Lehigh that she liked Donald Trump “because he was fighting the Deep State,” it made me wonder what she thinks the Deep State actually is (“Nikki Haley to NH voters: Aren’t you sick of Donald Trump?” Jan. 19). Perhaps she can tell me if I ask her a few questions:

If, say, your Social Security check arrives faithfully every month, isn’t it the “Deep State” that makes it happen?

Advertisement

If you’re planning a trip and want to know what clothes to take, isn’t it the Deep State that provides the data for your weather forecast? And if you’re flying, isn’t it the Deep State that helps make sure the planes fly safely and there aren’t any terrorists on board? Not to mention that if the trip takes you to a national park, isn’t it the Deep State that runs it?

Maybe you’re not taking a trip because you have to work. If so, let’s hope you’re making more than the federal minimum wage, which has been stuck at a pathetic level for years because Republicans can’t stand Deep State programs like minimum wage. They hate the Affordable Care Act too, and they detest a host of so-called burdensome regulations that help you stay safe, healthy, and productive.

Chances are you have neighbors who work for the Deep State. Do you think they’re bad people? When they get paid, do you think they’re stealing your money?

Maybe you should think twice about hating the Deep State when the lead person fighting it is the shallowest president in US history.

John Temple

Barnstable





Nuance notwithstanding, GOP wins the messaging war over border security

Your front-page article about border concerns in the presidential race (“GOP voters keep an eye on southern border, even in N.H.,” Jan. 20) crystallizes the fact that the Republican Party has won the messaging war. This is not to be confused with any notion that the southern US border is a problem to be laid fully at the feet of the Democratic Party. To be clear, the situation at the US-Mexico border is a mess. To further that clarification, it has been a mess for years, and that mess is the responsibility of the collective inaction of the executive and legislative branches for decades.

Advertisement

Both parties have had essentially one-party control as well as divided control over those years, so the responsibility sits on all. The zealots at both ends of the political spectrum, wed to ideological purity and insistence on actions that check off every one of the boxes for them, have held any meaningful reform at bay. Why? Political points only. Meanwhile, the situation festers.

Here’s a thought: Agree to incremental steps to make a bad situation better, even if not ideal. Hey, a guy can dream, right?

Dave Estep

Beverly





A nation of immigrants … who shut the door after themselves

The irony in Republican front-runner Donald Trump’s remark that immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country” is that millions of Americans were victims of condemnations that they were poisoning the blood when they immigrated here. Now many of them and their descendants are perpetrators of the same condemnation against others.

Americo A. Salini Jr.

Andover