Push is on to shore up the imperiled Mass. coastline

A year ago, the concept of “managed retreat,” in which governments buy up properties doomed to be eroded away, had not entered into the consciousness of many of us. Abandoned shoreline properties would become wetland buffers against encroaching floods for the properties further inland.

Thank you for the sobering reporting on the dilemma faced by local shoreline homeowners as sea level rise and worsening storms threaten coastal communities ( “With coastline on the edge, what’s the next move?” Page A1, Jan. 19). The striking photos of the sea’s power during and after our recent storms speak volumes about our threatened shoreline.

Corey Miles, the coastal resources officer in Scituate (which has been dealing with episodic flooding of the shoreline for decades), sums it up well: “It’s a bad decision to continue occupying these areas. But in Massachusetts, these houses continue to be valued very highly. And that’s a problem for the future.”

In that future, even if we achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, sea level will continue to rise as polar ice keeps melting in the new, warmer Earth. But if we can cut greenhouse gas emissions now, we can limit how much the seas rise.

William Beckett

Watertown





Healey’s proposed disaster relief resiliency fund is strong preventive medicine

Using managed retreat policies in the face of rising sea levels and violent storms may seem radical, but it’s absolutely necessary under the growing threat of climate change. Governor Maura Healey’s proposed disaster relief resiliency fund is a bitter pill we need to swallow to keep people and rescuers safe in the short term.

But we need to shift from a reactive to a proactive mode using sustainable urban planning. Directly or indirectly, everyone’s “tax” will increase if we don’t. The reality of rising seas isn’t just the damage to the waterfront properties but the danger posed to entire communities that can least afford it and the tax they pay in the form of damaged resources, health, lives, and peace of mind. Adverse weather doesn’t respect ZIP codes.

As Andrew Ashton of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution said: It doesn’t take a massive storm to produce big consequences. It’s time we stop trying to compete with nature.

Meg Clough

Belmont





Boston can protect vulnerable areas cost-effectively

Sabrina Shankman’s Jan. 19 article on coastal flooding comes at a critical time for Boston and the Commonwealth. Although Boston did not suffer significant impact from the recent storms, the Harborwalk flooding should serve as a wake-up call for policy makers.

The City of Boston is working on coastal resilience plans that show how vulnerable areas can be protected cost-effectively, but efforts must be accelerated and coordinated with the state and private property owners. Unlike other coastal communities, the concept of “managed retreat” is probably not applicable to the inner Boston Harbor for two reasons: The waterfront doesn’t receive the kind of destructive wave action that we see in places such as Scituate, Plum Island, or the outer Cape, and we already have an acute housing shortage, which would only be exacerbated by the relocation of existing residents.

However, we don’t need another storm to persuade the private and public sectors to move faster. We need a contiguous line of coastal protection, not a parcel-by-parcel approach, and we need it now. Boston and Massachusetts have the right plans in place, but the time has come for rapid implementation to protect residents, businesses, and our way of life.

Bud Ris

Boston

The writer serves as senior adviser for resilience to the Boston Green Ribbon Commission.