The Donald Trump of Colonial America

The initial comparison, made at Trump’s insistence, was with President Andrew Jackson (1829-37), an alleged populist with “ swashbuckler ” cred. But the similarities would prove superficial: Although Old Hickory was impetuous and vengeful, he was also an experienced politician and dutiful soldier who never tried to overturn elections, not least because he won them fair and square.

Ever since Donald Trump descended on his golden escalator and into our lives on June 16, 2015, analysts have searched for some precedent for the man and his movement, some guidance from history about how this all began and how it might end.

Other historical analogues include the segregationist Governor George Wallace of Alabama and the aviator-turned-isolationist Charles Lindberg, whose 1940 call for a “Western wall of race and arms” to stop “the infiltration of inferior blood” sounds eerily familiar.

Yet such men had no chance of taking over the country, as Trump does. For over two centuries, the constitutional order devised in 1787 has kept US history on a predictable schedule of elections, imposed a legal and moral framework on those seeking high office, and fostered a broad civic friendship among a diverse and restless people. Demagogues and strongmen could get only so far within this national ecosystem.

Trump is the primary symptom of its decline. He personifies the collapse of our shared perceptions of reality and the deepening cleavages between red and blue territories. Exploiting the fissures in our national community, he uses the threat or fact of violence to take what he wants. And no one, it seems, can stop him.

In this respect, the better parallels for him do not come from US history but from the more distant and chaotic colonial past.

In the 13 Colonies, the authority of elected officials and Crown appointees waned with distance from the nearest coast and courthouse. Coercive power was diffuse and fragmented, because many people owned guns and few militias were well regulated. Ethnic and religious communities often counted more than political or civic ties. Institutions were few and weak.

In this freewheeling milieu, a wide range of European peoples sometimes lived together in fragile harmony. One Scottish traveler was amazed at the company in which he found himself at a Pennsylvania tavern in 1744: “Scots, English, Dutch, Germans, and Irish” plus “Roman Catholics, Church men, Presbyterians, Quakers, New Light men, Methodists, Seventh Day men, Moravians, Anabaptists, and one Jew.” Other times, men of violence seized power in the vacuum, typically to attack non-Europeans.

The most telling episode comes from 17th-century Virginia, where a brash aristocrat with a dodgy past toppled an indecisive government led by Governor William Berkeley and the House of Burgesses.

Nathaniel Bacon Jr. had left England in 1674 to escape a lawsuit stemming from a fraudulent real estate deal. Charming and ruthless, he angled for lucrative posts, dabbled in the fur trade, and seethed that the governor, his uncle by marriage, was doing better than he was.

Bacon also discovered that apart from the wealthy tobacco planters, the English colonists of Virginia were, in the governor’s words, “Poore, Indebted, Discontented, and Armed.”

Those people also hated Indians, with whom they had fought three harrowing wars between the 1610s and 1640s. Yet settler-Native relations were complex, with many tribes allying with the English against other enemies.

After new conflicts between white settlers and Native people broke out in 1675, Governor Berkeley tried to manage that complexity, whereas Bacon called for the indiscriminate murder of the “barbarous heathen.”

At first, Bacon sought the government’s approval as he led militiamen to attack mostly friendly Indian villages nearby. Berkeley alternately appeased and confronted Bacon before expelling the upstart from the Governor’s Council.

Enraged at his exclusion from official power, Bacon became a kind of warlord. He told his followers to attack not only all Native people but also everyone around the governor. And he required that his followers pledge their loyalty to him, the “General, by the consent of the people.”

In a July 1676 declaration, Bacon named two dozen men as Berkeley’s coconspirators against “we, the commons of Virginia” and warned anyone who might shelter those persons that they, too, would be treated as “traitors to the people.” He took no part in efforts that summer to expand voting rights. Like all demagogues, he promised not to help the people improve their own lives but to inflict their darkest desires on others.

On Sept. 19, 1676, after a lengthy siege in which they kidnapped several of their enemies’ wives, Bacon’s men burned the capital of Jamestown. Virginia flickered and nearly died.

As unstoppable as demagogues then and now may seem, however, they have a weakness: They always point their movements toward their personal grievances. They demand ever more from their followers while wrecking ever more of the society around them. Their cults of personality thus end, suddenly and inevitably, with their own persons.

Bacon’s men quickly disbanded after he died ingloriously in October 1676 of “bloody flux” — dysentery —and body lice. They found no other cause to hold them together, no other purpose to command their energies. Twenty-three of them were later hanged. Bacon himself fell into obscurity, like the other strongmen and vigilantes who litter the margins of colonial history.

The institutions they defied, by contrast, would adapt and improve, enabling the ever diversifying people of America to form a more perfect union. We can only trust it will again outlast those who wish it dead.

Jason Opal, an American, is professor of history at McGill University in Montreal.