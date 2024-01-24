Nikki Haley and the mean boys of the GOP

When he exited the Republican presidential race, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie made sure a hot mic picked up his prediction that Haley would “get smoked.” Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida snarled at Haley during debates, and when he dropped out, he instantly endorsed Trump — the better to hurt Haley right before the New Hampshire primary. When she was governor of South Carolina, Haley appointed Tim Scott to fill a vacant Senate seat. But on Tuesday night, when Trump said “you must really hate her,” Scott sidled up to his political Svengali and slurped, “I just love you.” On the debate stage, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy was so blatantly obnoxious toward Haley, she once called him “scum.” He’s now calling on her to drop out, saying she’s a front for Democrats, among other nefarious forces.

By finishing second in the New Hampshire primary, Nikki Haley achieved more success in a presidential race than any Republican woman who went before her. But, as she made history, she had to share the stage with the nasty fellas of the GOP — and, boy, are they ever a turn-off.

Advertisement

Get The Primary Source Globe Opinion's weekly take on politics, delivered every Wednesday. Enter Email Sign Up

Of course, they all learned from the party’s patriarch, Cruella de Trump, who went out of his way to mock Haley as he celebrated victory as ungraciously as usual. “I said, wow, she’s doing a speech like she won. She didn’t win. She lost,” Trump told supporters on Tuesday night in Nashua. “Let’s not have somebody take a victory when she had a very bad night. She had a very bad night.”

Coming from someone who lost the 2020 presidential election but has been acting like he won it ever since, that’s pretty rich. The former president, who currently faces 91 criminal charges, also suggested that if Haley won “she would be under investigation … in five minutes.” For good measure, Trump also made fun of Haley’s “fancy dress, that probably wasn’t so fancy.”

Advertisement

From the general contempt shown to Haley by her rivals, to Trump’s “grab them” by the whatever attitude, to the party’s anti-abortion zealotry, the Republican Party of 2024 will be a hard sell for many women. An analysis of New Hampshire Republican primary results by The Washington Post showed female voters essentially split between Trump and Haley. But nearly 6 in 10 men voted for Trump. Democrats, meanwhile, are counting on abortion as a key issue to motivate women to back President Biden.

A Texas woman recently had to leave the state to have an abortion after learning that her fetus had a fatal condition, and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton threatened criminal action against doctors or hospitals who would help facilitate the abortion because it did not meet the state’s “medical emergency” exception. Meanwhile, Trump is shuttling between the campaign trail and a New York courtroom, where he’s dealing with a defamation trial connected to a previous finding that he sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll.

None of this is news to Haley, who has been dogged by the mean boys of the GOP ever since she got into politics. When she ran for governor of South Carolina, two men went public with claims that she had affairs with them, in an attempt to undermine her campaign. She won anyway. Since then, Haley has continued to walk a line on the gender issue, just like she has tried to walk a line on everything else. In the run-up to the New Hampshire primary, when she was asked about the E. Jean Carroll case, she said she hadn’t paid attention to it. On abortion, Haley has been trying to make the case for middle ground, but if she ever made it to the general election, it’s hard to tell how much that would resonate with voters.

Advertisement

She got into the 2024 presidential race telling voters she doesn’t believe in identity politics or in glass ceilings. However, once she started to see women as a source of support in New Hampshire, she started leaning more into gender, telling voters, “May the best woman win.” After DeSantis dropped out, she also framed the race as a fight between “one fella and one lady.” As she campaigned on Tuesday in a last-ditch effort to defy the polls and the press, which kept asking whether she would drop out, she said, “I didn’t get here because of luck. I got here because I outworked and outsmarted all the rest of those fellas.”

With help from Governor Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, one fella who deserves credit for standing up to Trump, Haley did outwork and outsmart her male rivals — up to the point of making history by gaining more convention delegates than any other Republican woman running for president.

Advertisement

She’s unlikely to end up with the big prize of her party’s nomination. But for as long as she stays in the race, how she’s treated by the GOP’s mean boys is something women of all political persuasions should remember — even if Haley chooses to forget. In the party of Trump, calling out the fellas for sexism will get her nowhere.

Joan Vennochi is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her @joan_vennochi.