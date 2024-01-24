Home of the Week: In Southborough mansion, even the spice racks are fancy

Year built 2017

Square feet 12,803

Bedrooms 7

Baths 6 full, 3 half

Sewer/water Public (but well for irrigation)/private

Taxes $47,819 (2023)

To some, silk sheets exemplify luxury. For others, it’s marble spice racks.

And in the 441-square-foot kitchen of this Southborough mansion, you’ll find such racks in a restaurant-quality cooking area that includes a pot filler, a Wolf double oven gas stove with eight burners, plate warmers, a stainless steel backsplash, and a professional exhaust vent.

No more hunting for the smoked paprika.

It’s a space that looks ready for a cooking demo. The kitchen has two islands topped with Carrara marble: one with a sink, the other with seating for four. Layers of white cabinets with black pulls line the walls. Some have glass doors.

The kitchen has a coffered ceiling. Tom Ludemann/Drone Home Media

There’s much, much more to this 12,803-square-foot home — custom-built seven years ago on 7.04 acres of woods and fields — that exudes luxury. The foyer is two stories high with a barrel ceiling and a ball-shaped chandelier. To the left, wide stairs curve to the second level.

The foyer is two stories. Tom Ludemann/Drone Home Media

To the right is an office with three built-in workstations underneath a trio of large windows. On the other side of this room sits the home’s right wing and a second entry to the house as the flooring shifts from wood to tile. Deeper into the wing, there is a half bath with a cherry antique-style vanity. The hallway ends in a doorway to the garage and a mudroom with a bluestone tile floor and built-in shelving. Stairs lead up to the second level and down to the lower floor.

This room features three workstations. Tom Ludemann/Drone Home Media

Here, a hallway leading to the rear of the house includes a door on the right that opens to a three-season porch with a built-in gas grill, a fireplace, refrigerator, and sink. The hallway ends in an informal dining area with benches surrounding a large circular table. On the left, an open space emerges, square footage the formal dining area — defined by two lantern-like light fixtures and a reclaimed barnboard ceiling — and the kitchen share. Glass doors topped by two layers of windows ensure natural light and views of the patio and landscaped yard.

The enclosed grilling station. Tom Ludemann/Drone Home Media

The informal dining area features a curved banquette. Tom Ludemann/Drone Home Media

The dining area features a barnboard ceiling. Tom Ludemann/Drone Home Media

The kitchen connects to a 675-square-foot living room with a towering barrel ceiling and three layers of windows, the uppermost arched to nestle with the ceiling. There is a wood-burning fireplace clad in rough-hewn stone that climbs toward the ceiling.

The stone fireplace extends to the barrel ceiling in the living room. Tom Ludemann/Drone Home Media

The living room connects to the foyer, which provides access to the left wing. This wing has two offices, including one that is a dramatic visual shift from the other rooms (predominantly white walls and ceilings): It offers a barrel ceiling clad in polished copper, a coffered ceiling, a wet bar, a fireplace, and dark cherry woodwork and built-ins. This wing also includes a half bath with an onyx marble sink and a bedroom with a vaulted ceiling.

This cherry-clad office boasts a wet bar and a fireplace. Tom Ludemann/Drone Home Media

The second floor holds five suites, including the expansive primary. The four secondary suites range from 323 square feet to 234 square feet. Each has a walk-in closet.

The primary suite starts with the 391-square-foot bedroom, which has a gas fireplace, several windows, a barrel ceiling, a sitting area, dark-stained hardwood flooring, and a private deck overlooking the backyard and woods. Bookshelves flank the fireplace.

The en-suite bath boasts gray marble tile flooring with radiant heat. The ceiling is domed with hidden lighting. Custom-built black wood vanities — each with single sinks and marble counters — sit on opposite sides of the room. An oval-shaped soaking tub is set into a three-window bump-out. The shower has two heads, a steam option, a marbled white and gray surround, and a charcoal-colored tile floor. The bathroom also comes with a water closet.

The suite’s roughly 240-square-foot walk-in closet includes a peninsula with seating, a mirrored vanity, two skylights, and multiple shelves for shoes, clothes, and purses.

The primary suite offers a sitting area and a fireplace. Tom Ludemann/Drone Home Media

The primary suite bath offers two vanities and a soaking tub. Tom Ludemann/Drone Home Media

The walk-in closet in the primary suite is full of custom built-ins. Tom Ludemann/Drone Home Media

The final stop on this level is a laundry room with a sink, cabinetry, and three stacked washer/dryer units.

The laundry room has its own sink, cabinets, and currently three stacked washer/dryer units. Tom Ludemann of Drone Home Media

The 3,722-square-foot lower level includes an expansive home gym, a recreation room with a wet bar, a craft room with tile flooring, a guest room that can also serve as a game room, and the final full bath with a single vanity and shower.

The lower level, which is above ground, has an extensive bar with adjacent seating. Tom Ludemann/Drone Home Media

Overflow seating next to the bar. Tom Ludemann/Drone Home Media

The lower-level gym. Tom Ludemann/Drone Home Media

Outdoors, the home offers a hot tub, and all of the walkways are heated. The property has a medical-grade water filtration system and a Lutron system to operate the lighting and shades. The garage has three spaces.

Among the outdoor features of this home is a spa with a heated walkway leading to it. Tom Ludemann of Drone Home Media

Lisa Williams of Coldwell Banker Real Estate in Sudbury is the listing agent.

Lisa Williams of Coldwell Banker Real Estate in Sudbury is the listing agent.

