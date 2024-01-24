Bruins rally from two-goal deficit to tie, but lose to Hurricanes on late score

The Hurricanes play two ways: fast and faster. They pressure the puck all over the ice, even when killing penalties. They are fast of leg and sleight of hand.

The Hurricanes got on the board first, with Martin Necas sailing in a long-range shot from the left side on the power play with 1:56 to go in the first period. Working the left halfwall, Necas curled high into the left wing circle with a Brady Skjei feed and snapped his rising, sizzling wrister by Ullmark.

Despite captain Brad Marchand’s two goals in the third period, the Bruins lost, 3-2, to the Hurricanes on Jordan Martinook’s breakaway goal with 2:27 left at TD Garden on Wednesday.

The high intensity, difficult to sustain over 60 minutes, brings a playoff atmosphere to most of their games. This one was no different. Their speed game constantly forced the Bruins to lift their skating game and, overall, they kept pace — albeit not on the scoreboard. When they were able to put the puck into a good shooting space, they typically couldn’t turn the opportunity into a good scoring chance.

The Bruins entered with a season-high plus-41 goal differential over the first 46 games. They have scored in bunches of late, including Saturday’s 9-4 hammering of the Canadiens at the Garden. They held only a 15-goal advantage as of Dec. 23, after slipping into an 0-2-2 slump leading up to the Christmas break. They didn’t have much of a chase to build on that margin.

The Canes bumped their lead up to 2-0 in the second, again scoring on the power play, and again overwhelming the Bruins with their foot speed. The Bruins looked sluggish, but not necessarily through lack of effort. On their best day, they simply might not have the personnel to match the Canes’ speed.

Teuvo Teravainen delivered the 2-0 punch with 11:50 gone in the second, with Morgan Geekie in the penalty box for a tripping minor.

The Canes, firing the puck around the Bruins’ box of penalty-killers, kept possession in the offensive zone for the length of the power play, denying the Bruins the chance to clear the zone. Finally, Teravainen slipped low into the slot and batted in some loose change, even with Charlie Coyle seemingly tying up his stick.

Carolina carried the 2-0 lead into the break, built on the strength of a 23-16 shot advantage.

