Kevin Shattenkirk, Oskar Steen win the game of musical chairs in Jim Montgomery’s Bruins lineup

For the most part, though, Jim Montgomery appears to have settled of late on the basic structure and deployment of his skaters. The Bruins coach made only slight tweaks to his lineup Wednesday night with the Hurricanes in town for the closing act in a five-game homestand.

Lineup stability is often fleeting in the NHL. The 82-game regular season alone is a challenge of endurance. High-speed play and big hits all but guarantee injuries. A team in a scoring slump often forces the coach to look for different line combinations, defensive pairings, or a simple change in roster parts in hopes of finding a successful mix.

Up front, Oskar Steen drew back in at right wing, pushing rookie center/wing Matt Poitras to the sideline.

“We don’t want him in back-to-backs,” said Montgomery, explaining his reasoning behind the 19-year-old, still building back from a shoulder injury, being the odd man out.

On the back end, Kevin Shattenkirk returned to action after a one-game layoff. The former BU blue liner subbed in for Parker Wotherspoon, who signed here as a free agent last summer and has proven to be a versatile, valuable addition.

Steen, finally gainIng some varsity roster traction in his fifth year as a North American pro, rode with Danton Heinen at left wing and Jesper Boqvist at center.

Shattenkirk resumed chores on a No. 3 pairing with Derek Forbort, who only made it back to the lineup Saturday night after being “hors de combat” for seven weeks to a chronic groin injury.

Otherwise, Montgomery rolled out the same lines and defense pairings that played a large part in helping the Bruins extend their winning streak to five games prior to taking on the Canes.

The other three lines included: Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-David Pastrnak, James van Riemsdyk-Pavel Zacha-Jake DeBrusk (14 points over his previous 14 games), Jakub Lauko-Morgan Geekie-Trent Frederic.

The other D pairings were: Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo.

Linus Ullmark was the starter in net, backed up by Jeremy Swayman.

It’s possible that Shattenkirk and Wotherspoon, as well as Steen and Poitras, will toggle back and forth for playing time, provided some of the lineup stability factors don’t factor into the decision-making. What looks like standard boilerplate one day — roll out the usual suspects! — quickly can become a lesson in reassembling the jigsaw puzzle.

“That’s a hard one to predict,” Montgomery said after the morning workout if he was inclined to platoon Shattenkirk and Wotherspoon on an ongoing basis.

The factors involved his decision-making, added Montgomery, “included where everybody’s at.” In other words, how they perform each time their number is called.

“Sometimes it’s the matchup … and we want to keep everyone involved,” said Montgomery. “I don’t necessarily see it as a Wotherspoon-Shattenkirk platoon. Health comes into it … opponent … schedule.”

Shattenkirk, with five goals this season and 102 in his career, is the more offensively inclined. Now an ninth-year pro, Wotherspoon is still looking for his first goal in 33 NHL games. The 26-year-old, though, bring a snarl factor to his game that Montgomery has noted repeatedly in recent weeks.

“And,” said the coach, “we need that.”

…

Geekie, cut free following last June by Seattle after a second season with the Kraken, began his NHL life as a Canes draft pick (No. 67 in ‘17). He played 38 games with the ex-Whale across two seasons before they left him exposed for the Kraken’s expansion draft.

Since signing on here for two years and $4 million last July, the 25-year old has produced 8-15–23 (in 40 games prior the Canes visit) and has been a valuable free-agent get. He’s spent time at wing, has centered the No. 1 line and now anchors an aggressive third line that has shown some scoring pop (including two recent goals by Lauko). Frederic is both a scoring threat and a fighting presence when needed.

“I think you’ve seen we’ve had some success on the scoresheet,” said Geekie. “I think we’ve been playing well at both ends of the rink and it’s kinda translated for us. We’ve kinda got every different flavor on that line and it’s good; I think we play off each other and I think we bring a lot of different facets into play”

Montgomery figures Geekie, with a career high of nine goals last season in Seattle, could evolve into a regular 20-goal scorer.

“Lots of it in this league comes down to opportunity, and obviously you have to earn that,” said Geekie. “I felt like I knew what I could do [upon signing here], and whatever role I was going to play here I was going to be happy. To score is something I love to do — and I think I think the game offensively well, too. To develop into [a 20-goal scorer] is something I’d love to do, for sure.”

In his time with the Canes, mused Geekie, “I was still super young and growing into the player I wanted to be, and what they wanted me to be. So I owe a lot to them. They gave me every opportunity; I developed a lot as a player, and I think that definitely shaped me into the NHL player I am. Maybe it was bad timing [getting exposed for the expansion draft], or just the way things worked out. But I loved playing there.”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.