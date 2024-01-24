fb-pixelCameron Reed’s late deflection delivers for Catholic Memorial boys’ hockey in Catholic Conference win over St. John’s (Shrewsbury) - The Boston Globe Skip to main content
HS boys' hockey: Catholic Memorial 2, St. John's (Shrewsbury) 1

Cameron Reed’s late deflection delivers for Catholic Memorial boys’ hockey in Catholic Conference win over St. John’s (Shrewsbury)

By Jake Levin Globe Correspondent,Updated January 24, 2024, 39 minutes ago

Connor Fryberger won an offensive zone draw clean to Adam Parker at the point, who fired a puck ripe for a deflection courtesy of Cameron Reed at 16:48 of the third period to deliver the fourth-ranked Catholic Memorial boy’s hockey team a 2-1 Catholic Conference win over the fifth-ranked St. John’s (Shrewsbury) on Wednesday at New England Sports Center in Marlborough.

“We needed this win,” said CM coach Larry Rooney. “They’re a very good team. We’ve been in a lot of games, but we just haven’t gotten the scoring.”

Daniel Antonellis scored 4:59 into regulation for the Knights (7-5-2, 3-4), a lead which held until Luke May delivered the equalizer for SJS (9-4-1, 3-3-1) at 3:26 of the second period.

Dante Sousa made 42 saves for the Pioneers, Ryan Littlefield 23 for the Knights. SJS had defeated CM on the road earlier this month, 7-4.

