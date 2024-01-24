Catching the action: High school sports photographs by high school students

Welcome to this week’s high school sports photo gallery, capturing action across Massachusetts and showcasing work submitted through the Globe’s new high school sports photography program. Students who would like to participate in this free program are asked to start by filling out this simple general interest form. For more information, contact Sports multiplatform editor John Vitti at john.vitti@globe.com. New installments of this feature will be posted on the Globe’s website throughout the academic year. Additional coverage can be found on our high school sports page. Algonquin Regional senior Olivia LaBelle flies to victory in her heat in the 55-meet hurdles at the Northeast Invitational indoor track meet on Jan. 13, 2024, at Reggie Lewis Center. LaBelle won her heat in 8.68 seconds, then came in second in the finals, when she finished in 8.49 seconds. Laura White/Algonquin Regional High School Dartmouth’s Katherine Cheesebro pulls up and shoots despite the best efforts of Bridgewater-Raynham defender Brenna Woodbury during their girls' basketball game Jan. 21, 2024. Dartmouth (12-0) stayed perfect with a 62-52 victory, while host Bridgewater-Raynham fell to 7-3. JJ Pierre/Bridgewater-Raynham High School Melrose wrestler Ricky Teixeira (left) works for the pin during his 165-pound match against Burlington on Jan. 10, 2024, at Melrose High. Daniel Murphy/Melrose High School The Pembroke High girls' 4x50 team -- (from left) senior Sarah Claflin, junior Caroline Minogue, junior Ally Johnson, and junior Sadie Nugent -- pose after their record run of 24.29 seconds at the MSTCA Division 4 Relays at Reggie Lewis Center on Jan. 21, 2024. Martin Ward/Pembroke High School Paris Moses (44) is fired up during Cambridge Rindge & Latin's 77-72 overtime win over visiting Brockton in boys' basketball action on Dec. 15, 2023. Anoke Deitg-Blanchard/Register Forum/Cambridge Rindge & Latin School Senior captain Lilly Morse (21) fights for the ball against four Westborough players during Algonquin Regional's 56-41 home victory in girls' basketball action on Jan. 2, 2024. Laura White/Algonquin Regional High School Freshman goaltender Ray Blauvelt makes a pad safe during Everett/Revere's boys' hockey game against Somerville at Veterans Memorial Rink in Somerville on Jan. 17, 2024. Somerville won the game, 10-2. SHUYI CHEN/BLUE & GOLD/MALDEN HIGH SCHOOL Junior Tyler Hamilton scores for the Dennis-Yarmouth Regional boys' basketball team during its 52-51 home win against Falmouth on Jan. 16, 2024. Hanna Thornton/Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School The Pembroke High boys' 4x50 team -- (from left) senior Joe D’Angelo, junior Gabe Lamar, junior Jayden Leonard, and junior Luke Lamar --
had a record finish of 21.93 seconds at the MSTCA Division 4 Relays at Reggie Lewis Center on Jan. 21, 2024. Martin Ward/Pembroke High School Freshman Jackson Fournier of St. John’s (Shrewsbury) prepares to sink in a free throw during the Pioneers' 53-44 loss to visiting Malden Catholic in boys' basketball action on Jan. 19, 2024. Aryan Modi/St. John’s (Shrewsbury) High Algonquin Regional senior Steve White wins the mile in 4 minutes 22.45 seconds at the Northeast Invitational, obliterating his personal best by 17 seconds in the process, at Reggie Lewis Center on Jan. 12, 2024. Laura White/Algonquin Regional High School Melrose senior Pedro Ribeiro (left) sweeps the feet out from Winchester's Luka Kovacev during their 175-pound match, which Ribeiro won by pin. Ribeiro's win aided Melrose in its 69-12 win over visiting Winchester on Jan. 17, 2024. Daniel Murphy/Melrose High School Dennis-Yarmouth's Connor Bosiak (30) gets an open look against the Falmouth defense with an assist from John O'Neill (33) during D-Y's 52-51 home win on Jan. 16, 2024. Hanna Thornton/Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School
