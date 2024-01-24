Catching the action: High school sports photographs by high school students

Welcome to this week’s high school sports photo gallery, capturing action across Massachusetts and showcasing work submitted through the Globe’s new high school sports photography program.

Students who would like to participate in this free program are asked to start by filling out this simple general interest form. For more information, contact Sports multiplatform editor John Vitti at john.vitti@globe.com.

New installments of this feature will be posted on the Globe’s website throughout the academic year. Additional coverage can be found on our high school sports page.