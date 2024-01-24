Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has learned valuable lessons while preparing for the rival Heat

Mazzulla learned valuable lessons along the way. Yes, he realized, a key alteration can be critical. But it is also important not to reinvent or overreact. After all, the body of work created during the 82-game regular season has a purpose, too.

Mazzulla was tasked with helping the Celtics prepare and implement game plans and adjustments for their conference finals matchup against the Heat, a franchise known for thriving in both areas.

MIAMI — After primarily working in a player development role during his first two seasons as an assistant coach with the Celtics, Joe Mazzulla was entrusted with more responsibility during 2021-22. That included receiving his first playoff scouting assignment, and it was not simple.

“There’s a point of being ready to adjust to different things, but there’s also constants,” Mazzulla said. “I think that’s a situation where, playoffs can be about adjustments, but if you turn the ball over and you don’t rebound, that can be just as detrimental as not having the right matchup. So in the playoffs, everybody makes a big deal about adjustments. But a lot of times it comes down to those simple things. Can you take care of the basketball? Can you keep guys off the free throw line and can you defend?”

The Celtics went on to defeat the Heat in a seven-game series before losing to the Warriors in the Finals. Four months later, Mazzulla suddenly found himself in charge of the entire operation following coach Ime Udoka’s suspension and subsequent dismissal for having an improper relationship with a subordinate team employee.

Last season, Mazzulla’s first as a head coach above the Division 2 college level, he found his team once again staring down the eighth-seeded Heat in the conference finals. Miami won the first three games before the Celtics roared back to force Game 7, only to lose at TD Garden.

Mazzulla was given a more up-close view of the Heat’s machinery, including a zone defense that perplexed the Celtics at times. The process was another reminder of how the seemingly interminable regular season cannot simply be glossed over. This season, the Celtics have operated with a more direct and willing approach, using this time to prepare for the unexpected when the games matter most.

“To me, what we’re working on right now as a team is like, ‘Can we stay open-minded on either end of the floor to go to something that we see in the middle of the playoffs?’ ” Mazzulla said. “I think as a coach, you never want to be in a situation where we haven’t practiced that this year, or our guys might not be as open to that coverage or that situation that we need to do. So it’s like, can we compete at a high level? Can we communicate? Can we be open-minded to be able to go to anything that we feel like we need to win five possessions or win one game in the regular season or the playoffs?”

On Wednesday, Mazzulla hinted that last season’s loss to the Heat exposed some of the Celtics’ vulnerability against small, physical, switch-heavy lineups, and compelled them to acquire sweet-shooting 7-foot-3-inch Kristaps Porzingis, whose diverse offensive arsenal that includes pick-and-pops, post-ups, and 3-pointers, could help neutralize such defensive units.

“Do we have a different package to be able to go to?” Mazzulla said.

The Celtics deployed Porzingis against the Heat in their Oct. 27 win. But four months have passed leading up to Thursday’s rematch in Miami.

The Celtics’ rotations have shifted only moderately since then, the team has mostly remained healthy, and president of basketball operations Brad Stevens has not altered the regular roster.

But the Heat have undergone some alterations. Veterans Kevin Love and Kyle Lowry started that October game, conference finals star Caleb Martin was injured, and rookie forward Jaime Jaquez’s role was unclear. Now, Love has returned to the bench, Martin is healthy, and Jaquez has emerged as a likely first-team All-Rookie pick. And, most notably, on Monday Lowry was traded to the Hornets in a deal that brought former Celtics guard Terry Rozier to Miami.

“I think they got better, for sure,” Celtics forward Jaylen Brown said of the trade. “Terry’s athleticism, playoff experience, all that type of stuff, I think he’ll fit right in.”

Although the Heat’s roster appears potent, they are once again treading water a bit in the standings. They entered Wednesday night’s game against the Grizzlies with a 24-19 record, in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, and just 1½ games above the No. 8 spot.

But no one around the NBA views the Heat’s uneven start as evidence of a downturn. The league has seen this act before.

“They’ve got good players, are well-coached, and they make good adjustments,” Celtics guard Derrick White said. “They’re tough. Especially in the playoffs, it kind of slows down a little bit more and that kind of fits them.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.