No more excuses: Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have to come up big in big games

No more “they are so young.”

No more “they are both All-Stars and max contract guys and top 20 guys.”

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown need to be NBA champions. In June. It’s time for them to win banner No. 18 for the Boston Celtics.

Brown is 27, playing in his eighth NBA season. Tatum turns 26 in a few weeks and is playing in his seventh NBA season. Brown has been to the conference finals in five of seven seasons, Tatum in four of six. Both made it to the NBA Finals two years ago but came up short after taking a 2-1 series lead against the Warriors.

They are not NBA “young” anymore. This is their time. They play for the most talented team in the league and there should be no excuses if they don’t get it done this spring.

I’m thinking of this today because the Celtics have the best record in the NBA and last Friday at the Garden engaged in a primo joust with the defending champion Nuggets, losing, 102-100.

That game looked and felt like a preview of the 2024 NBA Finals.

We certainly understand that the Celtics are not going to win every game, and there’s no need to apologize for losing to the reigning champs by 2 points. The Celtics were a perfect 20-0 at the Garden going into that game and we promise not to read too much into a single January loss. Overall, the Celtics are a smokin’ 34-10, and JT and JB combined for 73 points in an easy win in Dallas Monday.

(Here comes the “but.”)

But there were telltale signs of “same old same old” at the end of the epic game vs. Denver.

Tatum and Brown came up small.

And this will … not … do … when the serious ball is played in May and June.

You know what I’m talking about, Green Teamers. And you know that it’s time for Scal Nation and the rest of the JT/JB apologists to stop making excuses for Boston’s bookend All-Star slashers.

Tatum and Brown want all the goodies, adulation, and respect that come with NBA stardom, but they have yet to win a championship and they too often come up small when the moment is big. This spring, they need to show us that they are not front-runners. We need more Magic Johnson, less James Harden. More Larry Bird, less Elvin Hayes.

Friday against the Nuggets — while Denver superstars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray were playing like champs — Tatum and Brown played like superstar wannabes. Brown, the highest-paid player in the NBA, made 6 of 19 shots, went 0 for 2 from the line, and had two rebounds and one assist in 36 minutes. He made one of his nine threes and missed his free throws at the most critical moment of the game.

Are you kidding me? Brown is a good player who’s having a good year, but our lasting memory of him was his Game 7 stink bomb in last May’s season-ending loss to the Heat when he made only 8 of 23 shots, hit 1 of 9 from three, and committed a whopping eight turnovers.

Tatum?

He made only 9 of 24 shots Friday, missed seven of his eight threes, and couldn’t draw iron on an isolation, hero-ball, step-back jumper from 17 feet that could have sent the game into overtime. He missed two shots over the final 18 seconds of the 2-point loss. The Celtics missed eight of their last nine shots and scored 2 points in the final 4:51.

Jayson Tatum made 9 of 24 shots Friday against the Nuggets and missed seven of his eight 3-pointers. Winslow Townson/Getty

Sorry, but as great as he is, Tatum turtles in the big moments. Last spring, when the Celtics lost the first three games of their season-ending series to Miami, Tatum got zero baskets in the fourth quarters of all three losses. In the Game 7 dud at home, he made only 4 of 13 shots and scored 14 points.

According to the Globe’s Gary Washburn, in clutch situations (a 5-point game in the final five minutes), Tatum is shooting 33 percent this season. He’s 1 for 7 when the game is within 3 points in the final 30 seconds. In games in which they trail by 3 points or fewer in the final 10 seconds, the Celtics are 1 for 11 from the floor.

Sigh.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Few are better when it’s easy.

Few are worse when it’s hard.

And sorry, but they’re not that young anymore. Kevin McHale won an NBA crown in his rookie season. Bird won a title in his second year and had two rings in his first five seasons. Brown and Tatum are already older than Bill Walton (24), Dennis Johnson (24), and Cedric Maxwell (25) were when they were named Finals MVP.

Tatum and Brown are in their NBA primes. This is it. It’s time for the Jays to step up in the final moments of the big games.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him @dan_shaughnessy.