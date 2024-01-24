Bucks reportedly hiring Doc Rivers to replace ousted coach Adrian Griffin

The Milwaukee Bucks hired Doc Rivers as their next coach following the firing of Adrian Griffin, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Bucks fired Griffin Tuesday after just 43 games despite having one of the league’s top records midway through the season. Milwaukee is 30-13 to tie the Minnesota Timberwolves for the league’s second-best record. The Bucks are 3½ games behind the Celtics in the Eastern Conference.