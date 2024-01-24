Bucks reportedly hiring Doc Rivers to replace ousted coach Adrian Griffin

The Milwaukee Bucks hired Doc Rivers as their next coach following the firing of Adrian Griffin, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Bucks fired Griffin Tuesday after just 43 games despite having one of the league’s top records midway through the season. Milwaukee is 30-13 to tie the Minnesota Timberwolves for the league’s second-best record. The Bucks are 3½ games behind the Celtics in the Eastern Conference.
Doc Rivers is joining Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard to lead the Milwaukee Bucks pic.twitter.com/2gN3vaNvGv— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 24, 2024
Rivers has 24 seasons of NBA head coaching experience, including coaching the Celtics to an NBA title during the 2007-08 season. He recently coached the Philadelphia 76ers for three seasons but was fired after disappointing postseason results.
Rivers spent the first part of this season as an analyst on ESPN alongside Mike Breen and Doris Burke. It had been the first season since 1998-99 that he hasn’t been on an NBA sideline.
