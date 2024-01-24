EMass girls’ basketball: Draining a 3 for the win, Quincy’s Alyssa Hopps headlines Players of the Week

Jai’ Reona Brown Carter, Brighton — Brighton cruised past East Boston on Friday, as Brown Carter erupted for 27 points, 12 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Chloe Azoff, Dennis-Yarmouth — The Dolphins outlasted Falmouth Wednesday behind 15 points and 10 rebounds from the senior guard. Then she exploded for 31 points on nine 3-pointers as D-Y cruised past Barnstable, 60-37, on Saturday.

Stella Criniti, Lexington — Lexington earned statement wins over Belmont on Friday and Wakefield on Tuesday, and Criniti (15 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists per game) was a major reason why.

Erica Hills, Dover-Sherborn — The senior guard averaged 19 points in a 3-0 week for the Raiders, including 25 in a 46-28 victory over Westwood on Thursday and 20 in a 60-39 triumph over Norwood on Tuesday.

Alyssa Hopps, Quincy — Hopps, a junior forward, drilled a buzzer-beating 3 to lift the Presidents past North Quincy, 50-48, on Friday, then totaled 21 points and six blocks as Quincy outlasted Duxbury, 49-40, on Tuesday.

Cecilia Kay, Bishop Fenwick — The American University\-bound standout racked up 24 points and 11 rebounds in a 44-40 victory over Cathedral on Friday, then contributed 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists in a 58-30 win over Archbishop Williams on Tuesday.

