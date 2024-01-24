EMass girls’ basketball: Foxborough and Feehan have staying power at 1-2 in Globe Top 20

Foxborough and Bishop Feehan have been steadfast atop the Globe’s Top 20 girls’ basketball rankings since the season began, but movement below them continues as teams cross the halfway marks of their schedules.

St. Mary’s evened up the series score with Cathedral after a 57-49 home win on Tuesday. The Spartans get the slight edge for now, but the Catholic Central League rivals are interchangeable at fifth and sixth in the poll.

Billerica and Dartmouth put their unbeaten records to the test with road games against longtime conference stalwarts. Both passed, with Billerica taking down Andover and Dartmouth prevailing against Bridgewater-Raynham.