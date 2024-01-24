fb-pixelEMass girls’ basketball: Foxborough and Feehan have staying power at 1-2 in Globe Top 20 - The Boston Globe Skip to main content
GIRLS' BASKETBALL: TOP 20

EMass girls’ basketball: Foxborough and Feehan have staying power at 1-2 in Globe Top 20

By Trevor Hass Globe Correspondent,Updated January 24, 2024, 1 hour ago
With a 3-0 week, there was a lot of cheer about for the No. 2 Bishop Feehan girls' basketball team.Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Foxborough and Bishop Feehan have been steadfast atop the Globe’s Top 20 girls’ basketball rankings since the season began, but movement below them continues as teams cross the halfway marks of their schedules.

St. Mary’s evened up the series score with Cathedral after a 57-49 home win on Tuesday. The Spartans get the slight edge for now, but the Catholic Central League rivals are interchangeable at fifth and sixth in the poll.

Billerica and Dartmouth put their unbeaten records to the test with road games against longtime conference stalwarts. Both passed, with Billerica taking down Andover and Dartmouth prevailing against Bridgewater-Raynham.

Lexington defeated Wakefield to replace its Middlesex League rival at No. 17, and Tri-Valley League squads Dover-Sherborn and Medway jump in over league foe Norwood. Sandwich, Norwell, Belmont, and Weymouth lead the outside contenders.

Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe’s Top 20 girls’ basketball poll

The Globe poll as of Jan. 25, 2024. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

No.TeamRecordPrevious
1.Foxborough11-1-01
2.Bishop Feehan9-2-02
3.Bishop Fenwick10-1-03
4.Medfield11-1-05
5.St. Mary’s12-3-06
6.Cathedral7-5-04
7.Woburn10-2-07
8.Oliver Ames9-2-09
9.Notre Dame (Hingham)9-0-010
10.Billerica10-0-011
11.Dartmouth12-0-018
12.Central Catholic10-3-012
13.Andover9-2-013
14.Pentucket10-1-014
15.Needham8-2-015
16.Walpole8-4-016
17.Lexington9-3-0
18.Wellesley8-3-019
19.Dover-Sherborn10-2-0
20.Medway10-2-0

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.

