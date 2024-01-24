Freshmen lead the way for No. 3 St. Mary’s girls’ hockey team in nonleague shutout of No. 7 Malden Catholic

St. Mary’s coach Frank Pagliuca moved Norden up to play alongside her classmates just a few games ago. The move has paid early dividends for the Spartans (11-1-1).

The No. 3 Spartans’ new all-freshman top line continued to fire on all cylinders in a 3-0 win over No. 7 Malden Catholic in a nonleague matchup Wednesday night at Malden Valley Forum. Alyssa Norden potted a pair of goals and added an assist, Bella Freitas added a tally, and Keira Twomey provided a helper for the Spartans.

MALDEN — The future is very bright for the St. Mary’s girls’ hockey team.

Advertisement

“We feel like we’ve got some good balance there,” Pagliuca said. “They play at a good pace, they’re starting to learn off each other . . . They generate a lot of chances and they’re very good in the D zone, too.”

Norden put the Spartans in front less than three minutes in, tipping in a low shot from senior defender Kasey Litwin (two assists). She added to the lead with a power play goal late in the second, roofing a rebound from in tight. Moments later, she turned provider for Freitas, who deked the goalie and made the lead 3-0.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“I love playing with them,” Norden said. “It’s cool that we’re a freshman line… as a freshman, it’s hard to prove who you are. So it’s good to get some points and prove what you can do.”

Senior Gianna Tringale logged the shutout in net, keeping the Lancers (7-3-2) at bay and coming up with a few big stops to start the second — notably to deny former teammate Abbie Poole on a 1-on-0 rush (Poole transferred to Malden Catholic before the year). She got help from a strong D corps performance led by Litwin — keeping breakouts and odd-man rushes to a minimum — but Tringale made the big stops when it mattered.

Advertisement

“Gianna sat for three years and hardly ever played and waited her time to get her chance in her senior year,” Pagliuca said. “Her confidence has grown and she’s really starting to come through for us.”