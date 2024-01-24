Hurricanes at Bruins: Carolina storms into town against league-leading Bruins

The Bruins hold the NHL’s best record by points percentage after Monday’s victory over the Jets, and they haven’t lost in regulation since Jan. 4.

They’ll be back at TD Garden on Wednesday night for a matchup against the Hurricanes, who lost 5-2 to the Wild on Sunday despite a 42-19 shot average.

Boston maintains the lead in the Eastern Conference, while the Hurricanes sit in the No. 5 spot. Wednesday marks the teams’ first clash this season and the Hurricanes’ first road game since Jan. 5.