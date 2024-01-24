Hurricanes at Bruins: Carolina storms into town against league-leading Bruins

The Bruins hold the NHL’s best record by points percentage after Monday’s victory over the Jets, and they haven’t lost in regulation since Jan. 4.
They’ll be back at TD Garden on Wednesday night for a matchup against the Hurricanes, who lost 5-2 to the Wild on Sunday despite a 42-19 shot average.
Boston maintains the lead in the Eastern Conference, while the Hurricanes sit in the No. 5 spot. Wednesday marks the teams’ first clash this season and the Hurricanes’ first road game since Jan. 5.
The puck will drop on Causeway Street at 7:30 p.m. Let’s get into it.
When: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: TD Garden, Boston
TV, radio: NESN, TNT, WBZ-FM 98.5
Line: Boston -140. O/U: 6.0.
Hurricanes
Season record: 25-15-5. vs. spread: 17-28. Over/under: 24-21
Last 10 games: 7-2-1. vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 6-4
Bruins
Season record: 29-8-9. vs. spread: 26-20. Over/under: 24-22
Last 10 games: 6-1-3. vs. spread: 6-4. Over/under: 7-3
Team statistics
Goals scored: Carolina 153, Boston 160
Goals allowed: Carolina 136, Boston 120
Power play: Carolina 27.0%, Boston 26.8%
Penalty minutes: Carolina 399, Boston 473
Penalty kill: Carolina 83.3%, Boston 83.9%
Faceoffs won: Carolina 51.6%, Boston 49.4%
Stat of the day: Jake DeBrusk has scored in three straight games and has eight goals and 14 points in his last 14 contests.
Notes: Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov will not travel to Boston due to a lower-body injury, missing his second straight game. ... With a 4-1 win over Winnipeg on Monday, Boston became the first team to score more than three goals on the Jets in their last 35 games. ... Against the Jets, Jakub Lauko scored his second goal in three games. ... Charlie Coyle’s first-period goal was the game-winner and his 17th of the season, setting a new high mark in his Boston career.
Sofia Garrett can be reached at sofia.garrett@globe.com. Follow her on Instagram @sofia.garrett.